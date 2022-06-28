Dr. Leon Kelly, a forensic pathologist, appeared to be defeating Republican primary challenger Dr. Rae Ann Weber, a self-proclaimed "freedom doctor" in the race for coroner Tuesday evening.

Early returns showed Kelly had garnered 69% of the 68,877 votes cast.

Kelly said the strong lead showed that voters care about the qualifications of the person who runs the coroner's office and is responsible for determining how people died. Kelly ran on his experience, which includes more than 4,000 forensic autopsies and hundreds of testimonies in criminal trials.

"The community sent a message that we need to have people in these jobs who know what they are doing," he said.

Kelly will face a Democratic challenger, Bridget Garner, in November, but probably will take office in the heavily Republican county and lead a coroner's office that provides autopsy and toxicology services to 22 counties. The office has evolved into a hub of services because it has long been led by a forensic pathologist.

Only board-certified pathologists can complete autopsies under state law. However, state law does not require candidates to have any experience with death investigations or autopsies before taking office.

Kelly said he hopes this race can help change the requirements for coroner so that candidates must have professional experience.

"This position impacts every single person," he said.

It is not a partisan position and he worked to unite the community behind his bid for re-election following the COVID-19 pandemic that thrust him into the spotlight to help explain the disease the and toll it took on the community and health care providers.

"We have smart voters who didn’t fall for the partisan garbage," he said.

Weber, an osteopath, centered her campaign on COVID-19 and promised not to support public health mandates or improperly sign a COVID-19 death certificate. El Paso County never enacted local public health mandates.

Weber has no experience in the field of pathology.