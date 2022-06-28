In the race to become El Paso County's next elections chief, Steve Schleiker, the current county assessor, was defeating political newcomer Peter Lupia in the Republican primary race for county clerk and recorder in early returns Tuesday.
Schleiker had earned 67% of the vote compared to Lupia's 32% according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office Tuesday night.
"I think the citizens have spoken. They want fair elections and no political bias. Our vote is our voice, and tonight the people of El Paso County used their voices," he said.
His opponent, Lupia, campaigned on a promise to radically change elections along with a slate of other local candidates who believed President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Lupia and the slate of anti-establishment candidates who supported major change within the clerks' office appeared to be losing Tuesday night.
The results show faith in the current elections process and a rejection of Lupia's proposal the county should return to hand-counting ballots, current Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said.
"It is a repudiation of some very poor logic and thinking," he said.
Schleiker will campaign against Democrat Lisa Wilkes to succeed incumbent Broerman in the role this November. Wilkes was a commissioner on the inaugural Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, which recently passed its congressional map by the state supreme court. In 2018, she unsuccessfully ran for the same office against then-incumbent Broerman.
Whomever earns the GOP nomination is likely to earn the seat in heavily Republican El Paso County. The victor will lead the Clerk and Recorder's Office responsible for conducting all county elections and overseeing voter registration, as well as marriage licenses, vehicle titles and registrations and land records and deeds.
Both candidates have said they are committed to regaining public trust in local elections, but held polarized views on local election security and integrity.
Among other priorities, Schleiker has said he will promote and push for local and statewide government transparency laws, which he said can prevent future administrations in local government from "rolling back open government reforms."
He also said the Clerk and Recorder's Office should partner with county residents to strengthen collective decision-making and win back resident trust.
Lupia proposed other sweeping changes to local elections in addition to hand-counting ballots, most of which are not currently permitted under Colorado law. State elections officials have also criticized Lupia's plans, saying some of the proposed modifications would hinder voting accuracy and accessibility.
Schleiker has also said he will identify and implement new ways to reduce costs and redundancy and enhance the office's website. That includes plans to implement a new visual mapping tool that will highlight El Paso County election results for all ballot measures, from the precinct level to the countywide level.
The Gazette's O'Dell Isaac contributed to this story.