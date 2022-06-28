Coloradans voted today to decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will appear on the ballot in November.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and unofficial results are in. A total of 903,021 ballots were cast in Colorado, of 3,793,413 active voters for a 23.81% voter turnout.

9:30 p.m.: Here’s how votes are looking in El Paso County.

Joe O’Dea leads in El Paso County over Ron Hanks with 53.47% of the votes in the Republican U.S Senator race, reflecting the statewide win called earlier this evening by the AP.

Ken Buck has 70.22% of the votes over Robert Lewis in the Republican U.S. Congress District 4 race, a slightly lower percent than statewide numbers.

In the democratic U.S. Congress District 4 race, David Torres has 54.25% of El Paso County votes, leading Michael C Colombe with 45.60%, similar to state percentages.

Incumbent Doug Lamborn’s lead in El Paso County reflects statewide trends, with approximately 49% of votes in both. Lamborn won over Dave Williams, who had 32.18% of votes, and two others.

Pam Anderson, who won the Republican Secretart of State race tonight, had 44.43% of the votes in El Paso County, slightly higher than the 43.79% statewide. Anderson leads over Mike O’Donnell with 29.17% of votes and Tina Peters with 27.05% in El Paso County.

8:50 p.m.: The AP has called the race for Heidi Ganahl in the Republican Colorado gubernatorial race, Lauren Boebert in GOP Congressional District 3 race, Joe O'Dea in the Republican U.S. Senate race, Pam Anderson in the Republican Secretery of State race and Diana Degette in Democratic U.S. Congress District 1 race. Here's where some of the other races stand.

- The Democratic U.S. Congress District 1 race has Adam Frisch in the lead with 43.09% of the votes and Soledad Sandoval Tafoya in second with 40.60% Alex Walker trails with 16.31%.

- David Torres leads Michael C Colombe with 54.25% of the votes in the Democratic U.S. Congress District 5 race in El Paso County.

- Eric Aadland leads the GOP Congressional District 7 race with 47.97% of the votes, ahead of Tim Reichert in second and Laurel Imer in third. Aadland is poised to face Pettersen in November.

- Barbara Kirkmeyer holds a landslide lead with 40.93% over Lori A. Saine, Jan Kulmann and Tyler Allcorn in the GOP Congressional District 8 race.

8 p.m.: Doug Lamborn has 49.87% of votes in the Republican U.S. Congress District 5 race, holding the lead over Dave Williams in second, with Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton trailing. The Associated Press has called the race for Lamborn.

The AP has also called victories for Heidi Ganahl in the Republican Colorado gubernatorial race, Lauren Boebert in GOP Congressional District 3 race and Joe O'Dea in the Republican U.S. Senate race.

7:10 p.m.: Early results are in.

- Joe O’ Dea leads Ron Hanks with 58.09% of the votes for Republican U.S. Senate.

- Heidi Ganahl leads Greg Lopez with 55.83% of the vote in the Republican Colorado gubernatorial race.

- In the GOP Secretary of State race, Pam Anderson is set to take on incumbent Jena Griswold, according to AP. Pam Anderson leads the race over Mike O'Donnell, in second, and Tina Peters, in third.

- Adam Frisch has 54.92% of the votes in the Democratic U.S. Congress District 3 race with Soledid Sandoval Tafoya in second and Alex Walker in third.

- Diana DeGette leads Neal Walia with 84.56% of the vote for District 1 U.S. Congress Democrat. AP has called the win for DeGette. Click or tap here for results.

7 p.m.: The polls have closed. Voters who got in line to vote before 7 p.m. are still allowed to vote. Results coming as they are made available.

3:30 p.m.: Voting has picked up in the past few days, with 972,188 ballots returned so far of 3,793,413 active voters in Colorado. Of the returned ballots, 41.7% are Democratic and 49.5% are Republican.

Nearly all of the most competitive primaries are in the Republican primary this year, as Democratic incumbents seek reelection and are running uncontested in their primaries. Both parties' ballots feature hotly contested congressional and legislative primaries in parts of the state.

The Secretary of State's Office has not received any reports of voting-related problems at polling centers this morning so far, a department spokesperson told Colorado Politics.

Election Day arrives on the heels of two significant political developments: the ongoing congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn longstanding precedent guaranteeing access to abortion.

Voters are also casting ballots at a time of soaring inflation, primarily fueled by skyrocketing prices at the gas pump, and a broad sense that living in Colorado has become unaffordable.