Colorado residents will cast their votes on Nov. 8 for candidates in a slew of races for open congressional, state and local races, as well as state and local initiatives, ranging from reducing the state income tax rate and permitting the sale of wine in grocery and convenience stores to legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, Cripple Creek and Palmer Lake.

Here’s what you need to know as the election draws closer:

Upcoming debates

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. will host debates next week for two of the Pikes Peak region’s most competitive state legislative races: House District 18 and Colorado’s newly redrawn Senate District 11.

HD 18 Rep. Marc Snyder, the incumbent Democrat, will debate Republican challenger Shana Black.

Sen. Dennis Hisey, the Republican representing Senate District 2, including El Paso and Teller counties, will debate Rep. Tony Exum, a Democrat representing Colorado House District 17 including El Paso County, as they both seek election to represent SD 11.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., in Colorado Springs.

Guests must register for the event through the Chamber website at business.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events/details/2022-state-legislative-debates-5843.

Space is limited to 100 people.

• Oct. 11: The League of Women Voters of Colorado is scheduled to host an online-only gubernatorial debate. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who is running for reelection, is expected to participate, according to his campaign website. It's unclear whether his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, an at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, also will attend. The event is not listed on Ganahl's campaign website.

The virtual event is scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participate on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84272250679. Registration is not required.

• Oct. 12: The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce will host, for its members, a candidate forum 2-5 p.m. at Sturm Hall in the Davis Auditorium at the University of Denver, 2199 S. University Blvd., Denver.

Voters will hear from Polis and Ganahl; Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for reelection, and his challenger, Republican Joe O'Dea; and Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, also running for reelection, and Republican attorney general candidate John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

The candidates will talk about where they stand on issues pertinent to the business community.

Denver Metro Chamber members can register online at bit.ly/3DIaVsA.

• Oct. 16: The Gazette, KOAA-News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation will host a gubernatorial debate featuring Polis and Ganahl. The event is scheduled 6-7 p.m. at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave., in Colorado Springs.

KOAA anchor Rob Quirk will moderate, joined by panelists Luige del Puerto, editor of Colorado Politics, and Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA anchor.

People can RSVP and submit their questions for the debate online at thestatedebate.com.

Space is limited to 200 people. The Gazette and KOAA will livestream the debate for those who are unable to attend in person.

Stick with The Gazette at gazette.com, The Denver Gazette at denvergazette.com and Colorado Politics at coloradopolitics.com for more election coverage.

Key election dates and voter information

Oct. 17: Ballots will go out for the Nov. 8 general election.

Coloradans may register to vote through Election Day. Residents who register to vote online by Oct. 31 will receive a ballot by mail. Residents who register after that date can visit a voter service and polling center or their local clerk’s office to receive a ballot, including replacement ballots.

Register to vote online or update your registration at govotecolorado.gov.

All ballots must be received by your county's Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Find a list of ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations here:

El Paso County: clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/ballot-drop-boxes-vspc-locations

Teller County: co.teller.co.us/cr/electionsdept.aspx. Click the “General Election November 8, 2022 Information.”

Denver County: bit.ly/3DDyMK6

Residents can also track the status of their ballots through BallotTrax. Sign up online at colorado.ballottrax.net.

Read up on some of our recent political coverage:

Colorado Restaurant Association backs Prop 126 for third-party alcohol delivery

Independent expenditure committees rack up donations in preparation for fall blitz

Pete Lee asks for felony charges to be dismissed, saying it was based on incorrect information

Sen. Pete Lee indictment from district attorney moving forward — despite snafu

Polis 'failed' to deliver campaign promise to reduce 'special interest' tax benefits: Report

Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear GOP candidate recount appeal

Cripple Creek voters to decide on marijuana sales in November

El Paso County, Colorado Springs residents to vote on transportation tax extension

Pro recreational marijuana campaign in Colorado Springs raises more than $1 million

Fountain voters to decide whether to raise property taxes for police, fire staff