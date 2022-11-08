State representative — District 20

District 20 is in El Paso County, and includes all of Monument and Palmer Lake.

Don Wilson, Republican

El Paso County surveyor

Richard Mariotti, Republican

El Paso County coroner

Dr. Leon Kelly, Republican

Teller County clerk & recorder

Stephanie Kees, Republican

Teller County treasurer

Mark Czelusta, Republican

Teller County assessor

Carol Kittelson, Republican

Teller County sheriff

Jason Mikesell, Republican

Teller County surveyor

Eric Simonson, Republican

Teller County coroner

Stephen Tomsky, Republican

Tags

Load comments