State representative — District 20
District 20 is in El Paso County, and includes all of Monument and Palmer Lake.
Don Wilson, Republican
El Paso County surveyor
Richard Mariotti, Republican
El Paso County coroner
Dr. Leon Kelly, Republican
Teller County clerk & recorder
Stephanie Kees, Republican
Teller County treasurer
Mark Czelusta, Republican
Teller County assessor
Carol Kittelson, Republican
Teller County sheriff
Jason Mikesell, Republican
Teller County surveyor
Eric Simonson, Republican
Teller County coroner
Stephen Tomsky, Republican