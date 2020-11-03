Catherine Nakai was defeating Stephanie Alfieri and Don Dezellem on Tuesday night in the race for Woodland Park City Council.
Nakai was edging out Alfieri, 44.6% to 42.5% in early returns, with Dezellem trailing both with 12.8%.
In Cripple Creek, voters were overwhelmingly approving ballot question 2A, which eliminates the single bet limit of $100 at casinos and gives the City Council authority to authorize additional games in addition to slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette and craps. The measure was passing with 73.4%.
Teller County voters also were in favor of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District ballot question 7A , according to early results. The measure, which was passing with 67.9%, allows the district to adjust its mill levy beginning next year and each year after to maintain current staffing and service levels. The measure does not increase taxes next year, and will be adjusted each year to account for local growth.