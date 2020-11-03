Matthew Laake fills out a new voter registration form while waiting in line at Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs Nov. 3, 2020. Vanguard church served as a location where voters could register, drop off completed ballots or fill out a ballot in person. Laake, who is stationed at Fort Carson, came to the church on his lunch break so he could register to vote in the state of Colorado and fill out a ballot. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)