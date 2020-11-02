Republican Larry Liston was winning a race for State Senate District 10 against Democratic candidate Randi McCallian with 55% to 40% of votes in early returns Tuesday night.
Liston centered his campaign on transportation, public safety and economic growth. Liston also said there will need to be budget cuts to help get the economy back on track after the coronavirus pandemic.
"I’m very honored to win Senate District 10," Liston said. "I've been all over the district for the most part, and I'm very grateful to the people of Senate District 10 for their support and look forward to serving them."
He also banked on conservative credentials: Liston, who has spent 12 years in elected offices, supported the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which limits the amount of revenue the state can keep and spend, and opposed government-backed health care insurance. Liston is also a member of the National Rifle Association.
Liston raised $102,000 in campaign contributions, more than five times the $18,710 McCallian received, state campaign finance records show.
McCallian, who served in a variety of roles before running for office, primarily in public health, hoped to bring a “forward-looking” vision to Colorado by paying teachers more, providing universal health care and protecting natural resources. McCallian said the pandemic was a clear example of the need for better planning in Colorado’s government.
Despite trailing at the ballot box, the McCallian campaign said it was still a year of "hard work, growth and dedication."