Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger George Rapko and Libertarian challenger Nathan Foutch in the race for Colorado House District 18.
Snyder, an attorney, received 62% of the vote in early returns, while Rapko had 35%, with 3% for Foutch.
"It's not unexpected, but it's very humbling to get even a greater margin that I had two years ago," Snyder told The Gazette shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
His priorities for his second term will include "addressing the terrible effects of the COVID quarantine," he said.
"We're going to work really hard to backfill our budget and restore funding for K-12, higher education, a lot of programs designed to help small businesses stay on their feet," including "extra special consideration" for small businesses owned by minorities and women, he said.
"We're trying to find that balance between a good, strong, sustained recovery for everyone in Colorado, and, at the same time, recognizing some of the historic problems some communities face."
Snyder has represented House District 18 since January 2019. In November 2018 he defeated Republican challenger Mary Elizabeth Fabian with nearly 58% of the vote.
As of September, Snyder had $37,237 on hand after raising nearly $59,000 and taking out a $3,500 loan, according to state records. Rapko had raised $1,270 and had just over $900 on hand.
Rapko did not respond to The Gazette’s request for contact last month but appeared to be a political newcomer; Foutch, who did respond, said this year’s race was his first.
Foutch said he was drawn into the race by “unchecked tyranny that has infiltrated our lives,” in addition to this: “Taxation is theft.”
“I’m sick of having up to 40% of my income stolen to pay for things that I do not want,” Foutch told The Gazette last month.