Incumbent Shane Sandridge, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger John Foley and Libertarian challenger David Thompson in the race for Colorado House District 14.
Sandridge, a former police officer and Colorado Springs investment consultant, had received 60% of the vote in early returns; Foley, a military veteran, had received 37%; Thompson had received 3%.
Sandridge did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for comment Tuesday night.
A Republican vacancy committee selected Sandridge in 2017 to replace then-state Rep. Dan Nordberg, who stepped down to take a job as regional administrator of the Small Business Administration. Sandridge has served in the state House since, defeating Democrat Paul Haddick in 2018 with 69% of the vote.
As of Sept. 30, Sandridge’s campaign had nearly $15,500 cash on hand; Foley’s had nearly $190. Thompson's had reported no campaign finance activity.
Last month Sandridge told The Gazette he was running on a platform of “jobs, law and order, parental rights, following the constitution, and school funding.” Among his accomplishments at the state Capitol, he said: helping to cut the state budget, fighting for school funding and championing parental choice, “especially associated with vaccines and schools.”
Sandridge said he'll push further property tax cuts for disabled veterans. Colorado veterans who are permanently and totally disabled receive half off property taxes on the first $200,000 of a home’s value.
Foley, a military retiree, last month said that Sandridge had “consistently gone against my values,” hence his decision to run. Among issues that comprised Foley’s platform: He’s pro-vaccine, he said, and is “pro-environment” as well.