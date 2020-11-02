The Republican hold in El Paso County government will remain strong as residents Tuesday night voted in a new conservative and re-elected two Republican incumbents to fill three seats on the Board of County Commissioners.
Unofficial results Tuesday night showed Republican incumbent Stan VanderWerf defeated Democratic challenger and union leader Ken Schauer in the race to represent District 3, garnering 51.9% of the vote compared to Schauer's 44.6%.
District 3 includes much of Colorado Springs' west side and communities along U.S. 24 west of the city.
"I'm elated," VanderWerf said Tuesday night. "This was a huge race and I had a great campaign team."
During his campaign VanderWerf said he was "well equipped to deal with tough topics" and touted his work during his first term. He highlighted how he helped provide funding toward the $350 million widening of Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock and helped reopen the local economy after the pandemic hit.
“What we do in the community, how we have to behave, and how we keep businesses open are things we need to think about. Coronavirus will continue into 2021," he said.
VanderWerf first assumed office in January 2017.
Republican Carrie Geitner, a newcomer to the board, beat out Democrat Tracey Johnson in the race to replace Mark Waller in District 2, which covers portions of eastern El Paso County.
Geitner, wife of Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner, is a former high school English teacher who owns a T-shirt and embroidery business. In a September interview with The Gazette, Geitner singled out road improvements, communication, coronavirus response and recovery efforts, and fiscal responsibility among her top priorities.
“I feel a really strong sense of duty to my neighbors and my friends and family here. We live in a great place, and we want to keep it that way,” she said. “We need to figure out how we can get more from our dollar and really be wise with our spending,” she said.
In District 4, Republican incumbent Longinos Gonzalez Jr. bested challenger Andre Vigil, an electrician, according to early results. Gonzalez earned 54.9% of the vote to Vigil's 39.3%.
"I'm very happy and excited," Gonzalez said Tuesday night. "I'm humbled and thankful to the residents in District 4 for putting their trust in me for the next four years."
District 4 encompasses the county's southern and eastern portions, including Fountain, Security, Widefield, southeast areas of Colorado Springs, Ellicott and others.
Gonzalez also first took office in January 2017.
“I have a demonstrated history of advocacy for my constituents and I’m willing to work for them. That’s the core goal of local government," Gonzalez said in a previous interview with The Gazette, citing his work with federal and local elected officials to secure about $50 million to mitigate the effects of water contamination in Fountain caused by toxic chemicals linked to a firefighting foam used for decades at nearby Peterson Air Force Base.
"I want to do the hard work and make sure I'm an example of an elected official (District 4 residents) can be proud of," he said Tuesday night.