Civil unrest erupted in cities nationwide Tuesday night into early Wednesday as protesters became violent waiting for the results of the presidential election.
Hundreds gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, a three-block strip running north of the White House. Police took three people involved in fights into custody before midnight, though the Metropolitan Police Department has not released information on arrests related to the protests.
Hundreds of people, most dressed in black clothing and many carrying black umbrellas despite no rain, marched to the plaza, then to other parts of downtown.
Marchers in Washington walked down the street carrying a sign that read "Burn down the American plantation" while chanting, "If we don’t get it, burn it down!" Others shot off fireworks in the streets, lit a trash can on fire, and burned an American flag.
Police in south Minneapolis arrested 13 women and one man overnight who spray-painted businesses and may have committed arson, according to police spokesman John Elder. Those arrested are expected to face riot charges.
The black umbrellas are out en masse tonight #DCProtests #DC #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/BAhVpj6oD5— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 4, 2020
In Portland, crowds shut down traffic, and a woman on a bullhorn harassed business owners, demanding that they come outside or they would be bullied.
Didn't see what happened but this girl with the bullhorn is approaching everyone at a restaurant or home and harassing them to come out, shaming them if they dont.#pdx pic.twitter.com/rw9EplrXbO— SCATS (@SCATSOTS) November 4, 2020
A mob of people in dark clothing took over the street and marched while chanting, "Back up. Back up. We want freedom, freedom. All these racist [indistinguishable]. We don't need 'em, need 'em."
A couple hundred protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, and six were arrested by local police after hurling fireworks and other items toward law enforcement. Police said the gathering was unlawful and broke it up well before midnight. City officials proactively put up barricades around the state capitol, and businesses closed early in anticipation of civil unrest election night.
Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/SwNRsznqE2— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020
"Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted late Tuesday. "At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed."
Police descended on the Staples Center arena and arrested approximately 20 people who refused to leave the area after being warned twice.
In Seattle, police arrested eight people among a group of at least 100 who had gathered in the middle of a street downtown. Those arrested are expected to face charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault of an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.