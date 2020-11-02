Republican Mary Bradfield defeated Democrat Liz Rosenbaum in a race to represent southern El Paso County’s 21st House District, which includes Fountain, Fort Carson and Security-Widefield.
Unofficial returns had Bradfield leading Rosenbaum 53% to 42%.
Bradfield, a retired teacher, started as a volunteer for the GOP then served as secretary and vice chairwoman of the El Paso County Republican Party.
Her platform was rooted in her belief in limited-government and focused on issues such as long-term mental health care, promoting public safety and finding solutions to create affordable housing in the Fountain Valley area.
"I’m feeling a debt of gratitude for the people who worked with me for months ever since I declared in 2019 I would run," Bradfield said Tuesday night, as the results depicted her the winner. "These people have spent hours and hours walking with me and helping ballot chase and get signatures for petitions."
Bradfield raised $36,262 in campaign contributions, almost three times the $12,944 Rosenbaum received, state campaign finance data showed.
Rosenbaum, also a former teacher, based her campaign around the fight for clean water in the Widefield aquifer, which serves the Fountain Valley. The aquifer has been blighted by chemical pollution in recent years.
Rosenbaum also planned to focus on supporting veterans, providing more pandemic relief to families, and enhancing education by boosting teachers’ pay.
She previously worked with elected officials and Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition members to pass legislation to protect aquifer drinking water from perfluorinated compounds, a common ingredient in firefighting foam.
Rosenbaum's night took a different form than Bradfield's but she said that she and a few guests planned on "dressing fancy and wearing our dancing shoes anyway."