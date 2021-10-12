Two City Council seats in Cripple Creek are up for grabs in November's election in Teller County.
Mark Green, 69, is running unopposed for the Ward 4 spot. If elected, he said he will bring his experience in community service and as a businessman to the seat formerly held by Meghan Rozell.
After service in the Army and careers in real estate and the commercial tire industry, Green retired to pursue photography and open his own studio, Enchantedgreen Images. In addition to other volunteer work and roles in the community, Green is secretary of the Teller Rifle Group and vice-president of the Two-Mile High Club, a donation-funded group that cares for and supports the (seasonally) free-ranging Cripple Creek donkeys.
“My top priorities for the City of Cripple Creek are affordable housing, family support and education. The city has faced many challenges the last two years, but I find that the mayor, council members and staff have done an exceptional job of getting us through some very hard and discouraging time,” Green said in an email to The Gazette.
“As councilwoman Rozell is stepping down to further her education, I will do my best to carry on with her and the other members' fine work. It's time to move our amazing city forward.”
Current council member Melissa Trenary faces local businessman Lester Batson in the race for Ward 5.
Before being elected to the council in 2017, Trenary, 54, served on the Historic Preservation Commission. She said her interest in local politics began in 2007 when she started writing for a Teller County newspaper and covered “just about every City Council meeting for nearly five years."
“I have lived in Cripple Creek for over 25 years, and in that time, I have been heavily involved in this community. I have been a member of several local nonprofit groups. I have also worked in both gaming and non-gaming positions, so I have a well rounded knowledge of both industries here in town,” said Trenary, who is employed full-time in the maintenance department of the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino.
She said that if re-elected to a second term, “Workforce/affordable housing is definitely a top priority. I also want to keep pushing for more 'family friendly' activities and businesses.”
The Gazette was unable to reach Lester Batson, the owner of Blackthorn Haberdashery and a previous council candidate, in time for publication.