VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY CITIZEN OUTREACH GROUP
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications for the open position are due by Friday, March 20.
The COG serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the Board of County Commissioners and County Administration with updates and recommendations. The COG, in its capacity, shall support the county’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the County Fair and other related events, in order to encourage and enhance transparency and collaboration between citizens and County government.
There are 11 members on the Citizen Outreach Group; one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. They serve three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
COG meetings will be held on the dates listed on the 2020 Meeting Schedule & Agenda, and most meetings will start at 9:30 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Applications are being accepted for one at-large member. The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
ANNUAL LETTER RIP SCHEDULED FOR LATE APRIL
Registration is open for El Paso County’s drive-thru annual LETTER RIP event this April, where county residents can have personal, private or otherwise sensitive documents shredded to help fight identity theft.
The drive-thru document shredding event that will take place April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs. To prevent long wait times and manage traffic congestion, LETTER RIP is by appointment only.
Those interested must register at LetterRip2020.eventbrite.com. Participants will then bring their printed or electronic ticket to the April 25 event to gain admittance.
“Once identity thieves have your personal information, they can drain your bank account, run up charges on your credit cards, open new utility accounts, file a tax refund in your name and get your refund or get medical treatment on your health insurance,” said Kathy Andrew, Environmental Division manager. “Shredding documents with personal information is your first line of defense against identity theft. Your personal information is what identity thieves are after. Your date of birth and Social Security number are especially vulnerable, so make sure anything that has those numbers goes through the shredder.”
El Paso County Community Services Department’s Environmental Division, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, KKTV News 11, and Mobile Record Shredders are collaborating on this effort to facilitate easy record disposal. The initiative will help people avoid large personal cost in the event of having their identity stolen.
Participants can bring up to three standard-size copy paper boxes for free. There will be a $5 charge for each additional box of similar or smaller size. Participants are allowed up to six boxes, no larger than 11 inches-by-17 inches-by-11 inches. No bags are allowed. All money raised will go to support the Better Business Bureau scholarship fund.
Drivers can approach the drop-off area at Akers Drive from eastbound Constitution Avenue or from eastbound North Carefree Avenue.
Visit LetterRip2020.eventbrite.com or call 719-520-7878 for more information or assistance.
VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is now open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event on May 2.
“The water that flows through the Pikes Peak region is a critical component of the health of our community. Regular cleanup efforts along our trails and waterways and in our parks help to ensure the health of our community, the natural areas surrounding it, and communities downstream,” said Jerry Cordova, stormwater engineering specialist. “The Great American cleanup provides an opportunity for the public to have a direct impact on maintaining healthy waterways.”
In 2019, more than 1,000 volunteers collected more than 24,000 pounds of debris and refuse at 30 different local parks, trails, creeks, roads, and town centers throughout the Pikes Peak region in Great American Cleanup events.
Volunteers may select from 25 sites throughout the Pikes Peak region to clean parks, trails and waterways. Cleanups will run from 9 a.m. to noon May 2.
Register at gacppp.com.
COUNTY EARNS TWO COLORADO NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS
The Colorado Small Business Administration named El Paso County’s Small Business Development Center as the Excellence and Innovation Center of the Year and the SBA Region VIII award winner for best SBDC. Pikes Peak SBDC now competes for the SBA National SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award.
Thanks to the award, the Pikes Peak SBDC is now among the Top 10 of 1,000 offices nationwide, said Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier. In 2014, Pikes Peak SBDC won the same award for efforts creating the first small business disaster relief program.
“As a second-time winner, we are proud to say that we have remained consistent with our services and are continuing our work to provide relevant business programming,” Marcoulier said. “Our closest partners including regional chambers and the BBB are winners with us. Collaboration is key to creating a strong business community.”
Pikes Peak SBDC is a state and county partnership that provides business consulting and training that maximizes economic potential of regional entrepreneurs and helps existing and new businesses grow and prosper.