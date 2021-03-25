El Paso County has the state’s largest concentration of the “California” coronavirus variant -- which appears to be more transmissible and may be more resistant to vaccines -- according to state data released Thursday.
Of the 255 confirmed cases of the B.1.427/429 variant in the state, 37 are in El Paso County, state health data show.
Additionally, the county has experienced a 30% rise in 7-day COVID-19 incidence and an 8% rise in those testing positive.
County health data show a 7-day incidence of 150.7 per 100,000 and a 6.07% positivity rate – more than a percentage point above the 5% rate recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening communities.
The “California” strain has been identified as a “variant of concern” – meaning, a variant thought to be more contagious or severe than the common SARS-CoV-2 strain.
Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor with a history of highly accurate El Paso County virus projections, said there is some evidence that suggests the COVID-19 vaccines may be slightly less effective against variant viruses. Antibodies collected from the blood of individuals who have been vaccinated can be placed into contact with the variants and observed to get an idea of the vaccine’s efficacy.
“What we know is that the serum still reacts with the variant viruses, but not as strongly as it does with the normal virus,” Lostroh said. “So you do get an immunity against the variants, but a reduced one.”
Health department data show a dramatic spike in the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado Springs wastewater samples, from a low of about 3,200 positive samples in February to 120,400 as of March 22.
Wastewater data on its own cannot show how many people are currently infected, the state health department points out. But because people with COVID-19 shed the virus in fecal matter, the data, when used with other public health information, can be a useful tool for tracking trends.
Lostroh said residents, schools and businesses should pay close attention to the county and state COVID-19 data before rushing to reopen the community.
“A few months ago, we relaxed all our safety precautions pretty quickly, one after another, and then we got a surge,” she said. “I hope that’s not what’s happening now – that we’re at the beginning of another surge, but don’t know it.”