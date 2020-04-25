Beginning Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is allowing the state to move to the first phase of reopening - dubbed "safer-at-home" - amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has halted school, businesses and many more ways of life since early March.
On May 4, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License office will be open by appointment-only at the Union Town Center location, at 8830 N. Union Blvd., and Southeast Powers location, at 5650 Industrial Place, a county statement said.
The Clerk’s recording services will also be available by appointment May 4 at the Citizens Service Center, at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road.
Beginning May 11, the El Paso County Assessors office and the El Paso County Treasurer’s office, both located at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, will be available.