PARIS • Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II.
France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 1,063-feet tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors the way it did before the country went into lockdown in March.
Only limited numbers of people will be allowed in when the Eiffel Tower opens again June 25. Elevators to the top will be out of service, at least at first, and only the first and second floors will be accessible to the public.
“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available,” Victoria Klahr, the spokeswoman for the tower’s management, said Tuesday.
Everyone over 11 years old will be required to wear face masks, and crowd control measures will be in place.
“We are optimistic that visitor numbers will pick up, even if it will likely be local tourists who visit the monument in the first weeks,” Klahr said.
The tower’s director told the AP on Tuesday that he hopes access will be back to normal by August. A stringent cleaning operation is in place and will continue daily from next week.
“There is a new protocol,” said Eiffel Tower hygiene consultant Alain Miralles. “The day cleaning teams will be able to clean all the points of contact every two hours, from the opening of the site to its closing,”
Tourists planning trips to the City of Light are advised to book tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower online once the ticket office reopens Thursday.