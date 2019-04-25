To most effectively teach special-needs preschoolers, educators first need to analyze their own thinking and behavior, and make changes. That’s the message behind a professional development training for about 50 early childhood educators in Colorado, including some from the Pikes Peak region.
Created by internationally known early childhood education expert Kristie Pretti-Frontczakor, from Ohio, the method proposes a mindset shift focusing on flourishing, resiliency and hope, rather than strict rules and instilling fear.
Public shaming is not the way to help special-ed youngsters to thrive and progress in school, Pretti-Frontczakor said in a phone interview.
“The answer is adults with strong emotional intelligence who know how to self-regulate and build relationships,” she said.
This is the third year the Colorado Department of Education has contracted with Prett-Frontczakor to provide yearlong training, which includes fall and spring seminars, online coaching and a plethora of resources. This year’s program culminated Thursday with a workshop in Denver.
Widefield School District 3, south of Colorado Springs, sent a team of five: a teacher, a behavioral specialist, a language pathologist, a principal and a psychologist, who will share with they’ve learned with co-workers.
“The new shift is around changing the mindset of the adults that are working with the kids — their own thinking and practices and strategies,” said Andrea Waltermire, who’s been principal at Widefield School District 3 Preschool since it opened in 2011.
Educators learn to look at what a child’s challenging behavior is trying to communicate to the adult, Waltermire said, and what the child needs instead of wants.
“She educates us to not look at it as misbehavior but behavior that’s challenging to the adults,” said Patte Hurley, a D-3 language pathologist.
Promoting inclusion, fostering social-emotional well-being and developing wholeness for preschoolers who have an Individual Education Program underscores the methodology.
Educators test their own emotional intelligence regarding biases, discipline techniques and thoughts and work on changing their approach in handling children with mental, developmental and physical disabilities.
“You’re modeling every day; if you’re a hot mess, guess what your kids are,” Pretti-Frontczakor said.
Adults being able to respond instead of react makes a huge difference in the classroom, she said, as the action comes from an angle of empathy and compassion, not anger and immediate response.
“If somebody gets under your skin and you automatically assume bad stuff, that’s reacting, instead of saying, ‘I can handle this,’ and looking at their perspective.
“That’s what we want teachers to be able to do.”
Teachers also should “build a culture of relationships,” Pretti-Frontczakor said. Without that, the curriculum won’t matter because children learn best when relationships between students and teachers and students and students exist.
“If you have six children with an IEP and six children without in a classroom, if the IEP kids don’t have a sense of belonging — possibly they have behaviors that keep them from developing friendships — they need to learn self-regulation and co-regulation so they can stay in an inclusive environment.”
The goal is for 3, 4 and 5 year olds with special needs to better understand how to behave at school, so when they get to kindergarten they won't be separated from their peers or expelled.
“Expulsion is a problem for children of color, English language learners, children who live in poverty, children with stressors and children with disabilities,” Pretti-Frontczakor said, “and telling a 5-year-old he or she can’t come to school is not the solution.”
The focus produces results, she said. “We’ve definitely seen teachers feel more competent and able.”