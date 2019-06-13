The first annual “Women in STEM: Exploring and Equipping,” will be held 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive.
The event will highlight economic prospects for careers in science, technology, engineering and math, practical advice and resources for entering or switching to a STEM field.
The cost is $25, which includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-stem-career-fair-tickets-50927407246.
Women are under-represented in the field, according to the committee, which was founded by Liz Groothof Croddy, president of Zonta Pikes Peak, and Angela Melançon, business development specialist at Colorado Christian University. Women often aren't sure how to enter the growing profession, which encompasses cybersecurity, defense, sports medicine and radiology, to name a few, organizers said.
Keynote speaker Jill S. Tietjen, author of “Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America,” will talk about her career as an engineer and what she has learned about women in the STEM fields.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, will present an economic update and forecast, focusing on the local job market.
Kathleen Fitzpatrick, senior program manager of the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity, will help identify STEM career paths.
Judy Cara, project manager for the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Planetarium & STEM Center, will debunk the common misconception that a STEM career requires a woman to be educated in and adept at highly technical skills.
Resume building and professional organizations also will be explored. Exhibitors, networking and a speakers' panel also will be featured.
The event is presented by the Women’s STEM Career Fair committee for Colorado Springs and Zonta.