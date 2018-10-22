A water main break Sunday is closing Doherty High School for the week.
"We have to repair close to 100 feet of pipe, and there’s extensive cleanup in the building, with several inches of water from the east doors nearly to the cafeteria," said Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs School District 11.
An entire school corridor is damaged, including lockers, the choir room and choir offices and the loading dock, which needs structural work, Ashby said.
"In order for us to make those repairs, we have to shut off all water, and by law we can’t have class when water is turned off for a certain period of time," she said.
The break only affected Doherty, not the surrounding neighborhood. It was confined to the school's private service line, said Colorado Springs Utilities spokesman Steve Berry.
Doherty's 1,900 students were alerted Sunday evening that Monday's classes were canceled, and just before noon Monday, the district announced the week-long closure.
Parent-teacher conferences had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and students would not have been in classes anyway. So they have only three classroom days off, Ashby said.
They won't have to make up instructional time unless many snow days are called this winter, she said.
Doherty was closed for several weeks in the 2016-17 school year because of two small fires — one in an art-room kiln and the other in a dryer in the laundry room — on May 11, 2017. Repairs and concern with air quality forced the school to close for the rest of that school year.
The fire damaged a different area of the school than the water main break, Ashby said.
Staff members were allowed into the school Monday to retrieve materials and secure their classrooms, Ashby said. Then the property will be closed.
Extracurricular activities, including sporting events, are being rescheduled, and students were to be alerted to those plans by 4 p.m. Monday, she said.