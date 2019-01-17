The annual Educating Children of Color Summit, which seeks to “dismantle the cradle-to-prison pipeline for children of color and children in poverty through education,” will be held Saturday at Colorado College.
This year’s theme is Building Bridges. The daylong event features a variety of speakers and workshops for students in eighth through 12th grade, as well as programs for parents and educators.
Scholarships also are given out to students and educators.
The summit is free for students and parents. For professionals who have not registered, the door cost is $45.
Walk-ins are accepted, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Students can register at the El Pomar Sports Complex Great Hall on the Colorado College campus, 44 W. Cache la Poudre St., and adults can register at Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St.
Featured speakers include Evelina Gaina, an actress, director, storyteller and professor at California State University, Northridge; Donna Ford, a professor of education and human development at Vanderbilt University whose research examines educating culturally diverse gifted students; Victor Woods, a nationally recognized speaker who has appeared on CNN, ABC News, C-Span and BET; Willy Wilkinson, an award-winning writer, public health consultant, cultural competency trainer and spoken word performer; Tay Anderson, a social activist and union member in Aurora Public Schools, serving the Hinkey High School community, who in 2017 became the youngest person in Colorado to seek public office; Julian Brave Noisecat, a descendant of the Lil'Wat Nation of Mount Currie who works as a policy analyst and writer for numerous publications; and deaf rapper WAWA, who has created a genre that he labels "dip hop" (hip hop through deaf eyes), a unique sound of audio and imagery.
For more information, go to https://educatingchildrenofcolor.org.