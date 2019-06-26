More than 60 educators from across Colorado protested Wednesday’s appearance by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Colorado Springs, particularly piqued by her support of voucher programs, charter schools and proposed cuts to federal education funding.
DeVos was to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of Parents Challenge, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships, similar to education vouchers, for more than 200 low-income children annually to attend a school of their choice.
At the invitation-only event at James Irwin Charter Academy’s high school, in Harrison School District 2, DeVos was scheduled to deliver remarks and participate in a panel discussion on “Why Choice Matters.”
Here's a look at some of the protesters:
Protestors donned in "Red for Ed" shout chants against @BetsyDeVosED and her proposed cuts to the federal education budget @csgazette pic.twitter.com/Y20cHPFneh— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 26, 2019
More protesters at Betsy DeVos event in #coloradosprings @BetsyDeVosED @csgazette pic.twitter.com/62YQybobNb— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) June 26, 2019
The number of @BetsyDeVosED protestors is growing outside James Irwin Charter School @csgazette pic.twitter.com/yzsZkWgB5m— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 26, 2019
Number of @BetsyDeVosED protestors growing outside James Irwin Charter Schools. "Unacceptable" is a word getting thrown around by multiple folks in red pic.twitter.com/5XXrpfgTxS— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 26, 2019
"@BetsyDeVosED is not welcome in Colorado" says a protestor leader, Rhiannon Wenning. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/XzCaVQX8Mw— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 26, 2019
