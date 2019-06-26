devos protest
Photo by Liz Henderson, The Gazette.
More than 60 educators from across Colorado protested Wednesday’s appearance by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Colorado Springs, particularly piqued by her support of voucher programs, charter schools and proposed cuts to federal education funding.

DeVos was to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of Parents Challenge, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships, similar to education vouchers, for more than 200 low-income children annually to attend a school of their choice.

At the invitation-only event at James Irwin Charter Academy’s high school, in Harrison School District 2, DeVos was scheduled to deliver remarks and participate in a panel discussion on “Why Choice Matters.”

