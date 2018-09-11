Colorado Springs School District 11’s board of education will decide Wednesday night whether to accept an offer of $835,000 for a 9.9-acre vacant site it owns but no longer needs.
Colorado Springs developer RMC Corp. wants to build 29 homes there, the company’s proposal says. A comparable project by the developer is Stone Crossing in Middle Creek at Northgate, said RMC’s Allyn Brown.
The D-11 property is at 2112 Collegiate Drive in the University Park neighborhood, next to Dr. Frank Hough park.
D-11 issued a competitive call for bids in July. Interest came from real estate brokers, small and large residential developers and homeowners’ associations, said Kris Odom, executive director of procurement and contracting.
Classic Homes gave the district the land in lieu of paying fees for schools in 2009, but D-11, whose enrollment has shrunk for years, no longer intends to build a school there.
This is the first time the property has come on the market.
D-11’s board rejected an offer from Classic Homes to buy back the land, Odom said, because the amount was lower than the value of about $760,000 determined by a city ordinance that governs transactions involving land donated for a specific purpose.
The El Paso County assessor’s valued the land in 2017 at $317,120.
Proposals are weighed not only on the monetary offer, but also on the neighborhood and community benefits of the intended use, Odom said.
Under state law, proceeds from the sale will be funneled into the school district’s capital reserve fund.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656