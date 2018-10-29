An unexpected fall break ended Monday as classes resumed at Doherty High School, following a water line break on Oct. 21.
“We were resilient and adaptable,” Doherty Principal Kevin Gardner said Monday.
Plumbing and water-damage subcontractors repaired the flooding of the east wing while school was closed all last week, he said.
The choir room still needs new carpet, which will be installed over Thanksgiving break.
The failure of an underground pipe running from the school to the utilities’ main line is the result of having a 45-year-old school, Gardner said: “It’s a product of aging buildings.”
Parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled last Wednesday have been rescheduled to 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Some athletic practices were moved to Colorado Springs School District 11’s Garry Berry stadium last week, Gardner said.
The school’s band, which is headed to state competition this week, also used Garry Berry, at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.
“It worked great,” Gardner said. “It was a team effort.”