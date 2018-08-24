A new collaborative model that intertwines a public school district and a health care system is launching in Colorado Springs.
Academy School District 20 will get a medical director and team of physicians through UCHealth Memorial to work with its athletic trainers and students’ sports-related injuries at a nominal cost, announced UCHealth Memorial President and CEO Joel Yuhas and D-20 Superintendent Mark Hatchell before Friday night’s Pine Creek High football game.
The partnership also will offer low-cost physicals for athletes; free educational programs by doctors and nurses for students, parents and staff; and opportunities for D-20 employees to consult with physical therapy and occupational services, social workers, psychologists and speech pathologists.
“Instead of trying to do this all on our own, by working with another powerhouse, we’re bringing real value to our community,” said Jean Houston, D-20’s risk manager, who heads its health and wellness program.
While the health care system that owns Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North supplies pro bono educational programs to local school districts, such as trauma-prevention classes, this is the first extensive partnership between UCHealth and a school district, Yuhas said.
“This is a much more robust relationship and deeper and broader collaboration,” he said.
“It’s an opportunity for us to fulfill our mission of improving lives by not only reaching the students within D-20, but also their parents and the employees. It’s also consistent with our vision of making world-class care closer to home.”
Three years ago, Houston said, D-20 employees were asking for help dealing with stress, sleep problems, diet and nutrition, and other issues.
“I thought, ‘There’s got to be a way to tap into local resources,’ ” she said.
The vision started small and grew into a big project, as she found other district needs.
“Having experts on hand will keep us on the cutting edge of providing up-to-date information on topics dealing with diabetes for employees, or educating parents on what to watch for with suicide or teen depression, or the most current information on immunizations,” Houston said.
UCHealth could expand the idea to other area school districts, Yuhas said.
“The more involved a health care system can be in a community, the more we’re able to curb health care costs. And then everybody wins,” he said.
