About 550 University of Colorado at Colorado Springs summer and fall graduates participated in Friday's commencement ceremonies at The Broadmoor World Arena.
A total of 1,000 students earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees for this cycle.
Mark Hawkins, a 1986 UCCS MBA graduate and recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award, delivered the keynote address.
Angela Scholze rejoices after receiving her diploma during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Scholze received her second Bachelor's degree in nursing. A total of 1,000 students earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from UCCS's summer and fall terms. Approximately 550 students participated in the commencement ceremony. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Amber Burciaga looks up at her husband and mom in the audience during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. "I finally found them," said Burciaga about her family. "I was scanning forever!" (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Andrea Villalobos, right, tearfully hugs her daughter Karla Villalobos after the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Karla is the first member of her family to graduate from college and received a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. "It's just a big moment for us," said Andrea in regards to her emotional response to her daughter's graduation. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but she did it." (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates walk to their seat at the beginning of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A proud family member cheers for a graduate at the beginning of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates walk to their seat at the beginning of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates walk to their seat at the beginning of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Samantha Alcock, left, and Katherine Pulham clap during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates clap for their loved ones during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates listen to the speakers during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
PhD students receive their hoods during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates talk to their professors during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates receive their diplomas during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates receive their diplomas during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A graduate finds her family in the crowed during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates receive their diplomas during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Terainer Brown, left, and Karla Villalobos take a selfie before the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kimberly Spahr fixes her cap before the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Clyde the cougar claps hands and greets the graduates before the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates line up for graduation before the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates walk to their seats during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates walk to their seats during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Arts and Sciences graduates walk to receive their diplomas during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A graduate greets his former professors after receiving his diploma during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Engineering undergraduate graduates switch their tassels during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Angela Scholze rejoices after receiving her diploma during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Scholze received her second Bachelor's degree in nursing.
A graduate sits during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates share moments during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A graduate speaks during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
PhD graduates talk before the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Graduates take selfies during the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs commencement at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hawkins is the president and chief financial officer for Salesforce, one of the world's top customer relationship management software companies.
Hawkins also has worked in leadership in Dell and Logitech.
"Mark understands firsthand the value of education in transforming lives, including his own," UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a news release. "He is a true inspiration for our students who aspire to realize the American dream."
UCCS, which has more than 12,500 students, holds commencement ceremonies in both the fall and the spring.