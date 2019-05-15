Two local students have won $10,000 Pikes Peak Kiwanis’ Jack Agee Memorial Scholarships.
Alycia Dennise Jensen, daughter of Barry and Tara Jensen, is a senior at Cripple Creek-Victor High School in Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1.
Faith Jillian Roth, daughter of Jill and Brian Roth, is a senior at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs School District 11.
Alycia plans to attend Pikes Peak Community College to earn a degree in chemistry.
She served as a magazine editor and varsity starting captain of basketball, volleyball and cheer.
She also was vice president of the Key Club, a Kiwanis service-based youth club.
Alycia also won the National Science Foundation recognition award.
Faith has set her sights on earning a business management degree with a minor in Spanish at Colorado State University. She has a long list of high school involvement, including being a member of the National Honor Society, Link, yearbook, photography, art club, National Awareness and the Legion Auxiliary Girls State.
She was All-State First Team Track and Field and Cross Country and qualified for state all four years of high school. Faith has volunteered as a track and cross country assistant coach with Pikes Peak Road Runner Series and Morning Star. She’s also a Pay It Forward volunteer.
She lettered academically for three years and won a Jostens yearbook photo award.
The Pikes Peak Kiwanis Scholarship foundation formed in 1993, funded from community members and clients of Jack Agee as a legacy donation. Agee, a longtime Colorado Springs attorney, died in December 2012.
Since 2012, the fund has awarded $145,250 to 22 students attending 12 colleges and universities in Colorado.
The money is held in a public foundation and donor-advised fund and grows with fundraisers and community contributions.
This year’s two recipients were honored last month at the group’s first annual banquet.
Scholarship recipients are required to maintain a 3.0 grade point average and show continued support through community service.
Next year’s graduating seniors from across the region are encouraged to apply for the scholarship at pikespeak kiwanis.com, or through a school counselor.
Eligible candidates demonstrate a proven academic record throughout their high school careers and have been accepted and plan to attend a Colorado state-funded college or university.
Kiwanis is a worldwide community service club whose volunteers focus on improving the lives of children.