Here's a breakdown of the five highest and lowest scoring schools in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region in English language arts and math in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success test scores for 2018.
Each listing includes district, school, 2018 percentages met or exceeded expectations and percentage point change from 2017.
Top 5 English Language Arts Scores in Pikes Peak Region
District, School, 2018 % Met or Exceeded Expectations, Percentage point change from 2017
Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Cheyenne Mountain Elementary, 77.2%, +1.2%
Academy D-20, Mountain View Elementary, 76.4%, -1.6%
Lewis-Palmer D-38, Prairie Winds Elementary, 76.1%, +1.6%
Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Broadmoor Elementary, 74.6%, +3.8%
Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, 73.1%, +2.7%
Lowest 5 English Language Arts Scores in Pikes Peak Region
District, School, 2018 % Met or Exceeded Expectations, Percentage point change from 2017
School District 49, ALLIES, 10.7%, NA
Miami-Yoder JT-60, Miami-Yoder Middle/High School, 14.5%, -0.7%
Colorado Springs D-11, Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 15.7%, -1.6%
Colorado Springs D-11, Adams Elementary, 18.1%, +5.3%
Colorado Springs D-11, Galileo School of Math and Science, 18.3%, -3.3%
Top 5 Math Scores in Pikes Peak Region
District, School, 2018 % Met or Exceeded Expectations, Percentage point change from 2017
Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Cheyenne Mountain Elementary, 77.9%, +3.3%
Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Broadmoor Elementary, 71.6%, +6.7%
Colorado Springs D-11, Chipeta Elementary, 70.4%, -0.2%
Edison 54-JT, Edison Elementary, 69.2%, N/A
Academy D-20, Mountain View Elementary, 67.8%, +1.6%
Lowest 5 Math Scores in Pikes Peak Region
District, School, 2018 % Met or Exceeded Expectations, Percentage point change from 2017
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1, Cripple Creek-Victor Junior-Senior High, +5.4%, N/A
Harrison D-2, Carmel Middle School, 5.8%, -1.4%
Colorado Springs D-11, Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 6.5%, -5.1%
Miami-Yoder JT-60, Miami-Yoder Middle/High School, 7.2%, -0.1%
Colorado Springs D-11, Galileo School of Math and Science, 9.6%, +1.4%