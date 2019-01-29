Retirement announcements by three key school superintendents in the Pikes Peak region have led to searches for their replacements.
Academy School District 20 will hold a community-wide focus group Wednesday night to hear what qualities and characteristics students, parents and residents would like to see in a new superintendent for the region’s second-largest school district.
The session will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Discovery Canyon Campus Auditorium, 1810 North Gate Blvd.
Superintendent Mark Hatchell announced Oct. 1 that he will retire at the end of this school year after 12 years of leading the district, which has 26,178 students this year in 43 schools.
This will be D-29’s ninth superintendent since incorporating in 1959. Applications are being accepted until March 29. A “dynamic and visionary leader” is how the job listing describes the ideal candidate.
Other attributes sought include “exemplary communication and a record of proven achievement with a passion for building relationships.”
A Leadership Profile Report will be available on the district website in early February.
The board of education has hired search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help identify and select candidates.
The salary is listed as “a regionally competitive compensation package.” The average salary in the 2017-18 school year for D-20 was $236,646, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Superintendent Karen Brofft announced in December that she will retire at the end of this school year as well.
An online community survey for parents, students, staff and the community is available at surveymonkey.com/r/6HJQCRK.
The Monument school district, which has 6,895 students this year, also is seeking volunteers to participate in the superintendent interview process. The deadline to apply is Friday. The application is available here: lewispalmer.org/cms/lib/CO01900635/Centricity/Domain/33/Volunteers.pdf.
The Colorado Association of School Boards is assisting with the search. Applications are being accepted through 10 p.m. Feb. 14. The salary is not listed, but the 2017-18 average salary for D-38 was $172,853, according to the state’s education department.
The D-38 board of education will list finalists Feb. 25, conduct interviews March 15 and announce March 18 who gets the job.
After 30 years of working at The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, the last 15 as superintendent, Carol Hilty has decided to retire.
Applications were accepted in December, and board members began reviewing candidates this month.
They interviewed candidates Tuesday in closed-door sessions.
Members of the deaf community have campaigned for the school to hire a deaf superintendent, but it is unclear if any of the candidates are deaf or hearing-impaired.
An independent audit of the school is underway and expected to be completed by June 30, examining the school’s methodology in deaf education, academic quality, student performance, admissions policies, off-campus intervention programs, board oversight and financials.
A search firm, Ray & Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, listed the superintendent position as paying $150,000 plus benefits.
The school has 210 deaf or hard of hearing, blind or vision-impaired students from ages 3 to 21. About 80 students live on campus. Off-campus programs reach more than 700 students statewide.
Harrison School District 2 continues to have an interim leadership team of two chief operating officers and has not announced any search to replace former Superintendent Andre Spencer, said spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.
Spencer left the district last spring with several weeks of school remaining and no public reason for his departure.
An announcement of how the district plans to proceed could come next month, O'Brien said.