History teacher Nathan Pearsall, of Vista Ridge High in School District 49, is one of six finalists being considered for the 2019 Colorado Teacher of the Year award, the state’s Department of Education said Thursday.
Pearsall chairs the social studies department at Vista Ridge, teaches Advanced Placement U.S. history and critical thinking, and is implementing a gifted and talented program. It’s his third year at Vista Ridge and ninth year of teaching.
Pearsall also has been an instructional coach, student council adviser and coach of soccer and track.
He serves on the Colorado Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet, which advises Education Commissioner Katy Anthes on education topics.
Harrison School District 2 moves ahead with ballot measure to build a new school, renovate and expand others
Generations of teachers in his family inspired Pearsall to enter the field, he said, and he feels it’s his “calling in life to help advance the lives of others through teaching.” Pearsall said he’s passionate about retaining quality educators in Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Education will announce the winner by Nov 1.
Candidates are judged on their dedication, knowledge and skills in the classroom. The winner will represent the profession as an ambassador for the state for one year.
Three of the past four recipients have been from the Pikes Peak region.
Christina Randle, a first-grade teacher at Soaring Eagles Elementary in Harrison School District 2, is the 2018 Teacher of the Year.
Sean Wybrant, a technology teacher at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, won 2017 Teacher of the Year.
And Kathy Thirkell, a math teacher at Lewis-Palmer High School in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, received the title for 2015.
“Colorado values the commitment and dedication of all of the state’s educators who every day make a difference in the lives of children,” Anthes said in a news release. “These six finalists are all innovative leaders in their school communities and compassionate and inspiring educators in their classrooms.”