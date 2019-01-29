Stephanie Gerber took her first trip to Stockholm on Tuesday, but she didn’t up and fly there.
Stephanie, a senior at Fountain Valley School of Colorado in the Security-Widefield area, “portaled” nearly 5,000 miles.
It’s not a word yet, but with 21st century technology, portaling is here. And even for this generation, which grew up with cellphones and computers, the concept is super cool, Fountain Valley School students said.
“I didn’t expect it to be so realistic,” Stephanie said. “It really felt like you were in the room with them, which makes it easy to make connections.”
Nearly all 240 students at the private day and boarding high school are traveling the globe this week — in an old shipping container and through the marvel of an interactive audio/visual portal — to talk to people in such locales as Mexico, Iraq, Pakistan, Rwanda and even Milwaukee.
“It was really interesting to make those connections and hear their perspectives and represent both of our countries in a respectful way,” said Stephanie, who came to Fountain Valley School from St. Louis.
She and other students in an Environmental Science class chatted Tuesday with Sanaz Habibi, the curator of the portal in Stockholm.
Habibi, a young woman who builds sustainable networks, told students she loves the idea of portal communication.
“It’s climate-friendly, environmentally friendly, and you connect with people across the globe and talk about things that are valuable to both of us,” she said.
One notable nugget from the discussion was that nearly all public transportation vehicles in Sweden, including buses and trains, run on biofuels, Habibi said.
But the government invests in coal mines in other countries, she said, so it’s hypocritical to declare Sweden “fossil free.”
The biofuel is made from burning recycled trash and converting the heat to energy.
“It’s so lucrative, we’ve somehow run out of trash,” she said, “and have bought trash from Denmark.”
Students also talked about plastics polluting the ocean, climate change, how politics can affect environmental advances and food sources.
Breakthrough experiments in growing sweet potatoes in Sweden are underway, said an ecological studies student from Iceland, who unknowingly wandered into the Stockholm portal and pulled up a chair.
That’s important because Sweden imports up to 80 percent of its food, the Stockholm portal participants said.
Fountain Valley School students talked about projects they’re working on. Stephanie and classmate Kate Baum of Colorado Springs vow to produce as little trash as possible for one week, an amount that would fit in a Mason jar.
That will be tough, everyone agreed, but not impossible.
“It was so cool to talk about sustainability in Sweden and see how different and how similar it is,” Kate said after the portal connection. “They have a much better transportation and biofuel economy than we do.”
More than 20 portals are set up around the world at such sites as museums, universities, technology hubs, refugee camps and arts centers.
The Colorado Springs portal, supported by grants and organizations, travels. It’s been set up at the Pioneers Museum, the Ent Center for the Arts, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, The Citadel mall and the Manitou Art Center over the past few years.
This week was the portal’s first visit to a high school, said Mary O’Meallie, the local curator for portal meetups.
The portal is part of Fountain Valley School’s annual Unity Day, which is Wednesday.
“It’s the perfect way of bringing the world to our classroom,” said Brittany Harrison, the school’s director of global education and a Spanish teacher.
The portals are shiny gold on the outside with dark carpeting on the walls and floors. Full-body images of people appear on the front wall, as live conversations, dance or music are exchanged in the somewhat cramped space.
The identical space is intentional, Harrison said.
“It creates the illusion of being in the same room with that person, which creates a level playing field,” she said.
The idea is to learn about others’ cultures, expressions, struggles and situations, Harrison said, in hopes that people on both ends will take action.
Hearing strangers’ personal stories in an intimate setting forms instant bonds, O’Meallie said.
Students were so moved by discussing areas of conflict with a man in Erbil, Iraq, that they felt an urge to reach through the screen and hug him.
Instead, they’re connecting on social media and figuring out if they can somehow help.
“That was my favorite portal,” Kate said. “It was so real.”
