A free backpack stuffed with school supplies given to a 14-year-old Iraqi immigrant Tuesday was a big help to his family.
“The money we don’t spend on supplies can be used on clothes for school,” said the boy’s mother, who asked not to be identified.
He was one of 100 students to benefit from an annual giveaway that kicked off Tuesday and continues next week at Crossfire Ministries in Colorado Springs.
“It’s a big thing,” he said. “It starts my learning off right.”
Many school supply drives in the Pikes Peak region are accepting donations to outfit needy students with backpacks containing the basics. Distributions are starting or about to get underway, as students head back to class this month.
Cross fi re Ministries
Collecting backpacks full of school supplies “just goes along with what we do,” said Renee Beebe, executive director of Crossfire Ministries.
The nearly all-volunteer organization, in its 26th year, gives away 1 million pounds of food a year, plus clothing, toiletries and housing necessities, to anyone who says they need help. The backpack drive has been held for five years.
“We understand a lot of families are on the verge of crisis or trying to make ends meet,” Beebe said. “School can be expensive. It’s an added burden. We want to lessen the stress.”
Donations of filled backpacks for elementary and secondary school students are being accepted through Sunday at the office, 2120 E. La Salle St. The list of items is at docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/55eac2_cdacdd638176425eb6cc58327836df38.pdf.
Future distributions will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 8 and 9.
Families must register to receive a backpack, but they can do that when they pick up the pack.
The backpacks are for children ages 5-18, with no restrictions as to what school they attend or where they live.
Beebe said the organization handed out 1,000 backpacks last year and hopes for the same amount this year.
Mercy’s Gate
Mercy’s Gate also is striving to distribute 1,000 backpacks containing everything from pencils, glue and crayons for younger students to calculators, binders and protractors for older pupils.
The community outreach organization, which provides direct services, education and mentors, filled 635 backpacks last year, said T.J. Neathery, communications coordinator.
Donated items are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at Mercy’s Gate offices, 4360 Montebello Drive, suite 300.
Distribution will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4055 Nonchalant Circle South, and at Springs Journey Church, 1250 Vondelpark Drive.
A barbecue will be provided as well.
Backpacks for primary and secondary students will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, to children from any school accompanied by a parent or guardian with identification. No pre-registration is required.
Life Network is another major partner, and 176 other organizations throughout the city are affiliated with the drive, Neathery said.
“We’re looking to show the love of Christ and support the community by giving students the tools to succeed academically,” he said.
11Cares Back To School Supply Drive
Gazette news partner KKTV again has paired with Pikes Peak United Way, Walmart stores and Sunny 106.3 KKLI radio for its annual drive.
Supplies can be dropped off at United Way offices, 518 N. Nevada Ave., or any Walmart store in the region, through Saturday. The list is at www.kktv.com/elevencares/backtoschool.
The effort resulted in 700 backpacks disbursed last year to seven school districts from El Paso and Teller counties. Counselors and teachers identify students most in need, said Annie Snead, spokeswoman for Pikes Peak United Way.
“We know that the need every year is always greater than what we supply, but we are so grateful to the thousands of generous donors,” she said.
Volunteers will sort supplies Aug. 8 and 10.
Christmas Unlimited
Drop off school supplies at any fire station in the region or any Safeway grocery store, and they’ll get to students from low-income families through Operation Back to School.
The list is at christmasunlimited.org.
The organization aims to fill 1,000 backpacks for this school year.
Applications must be submitted at Deerfield Hills Community Center, Hillside Community Center, Ecumenical Social Ministries or the Women’s Resource Center.
The next distribution happens Aug. 8-9, by appointment only.
Donations also are accepted at the Christmas Unlimited office, 2204 E. Boulder St. Fox 21 News is one of several sponsors and is conducting a Stuff the Bus campaign.
Ascension Lutheran Church
The church is collecting donated school supplies to benefit children from its on-site before- and after-school and preschool operation, Children’s Learning Center.
Youths, teachers and other educators also will benefit from the drive, which culminates with a “Blessing of the Backpacks” during 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Aug. 12.
“It’s a time for the community to come together and bless the students, teachers, administrators and families going back to school and commemorate the beginning of a new school year,” said Mary Stoneback, deacon for faith formation at Ascension. “We bless that and lift it up in prayer, highlighting it as a milestone in their lives.”
This is the sixth year for the drive and the special blessing, which will feature a puppet show as well.
The center serves about 50 children daily, from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, many of whom come from low-income households, Stoneback said.
Supplies needed include tissue boxes, round-tipped scissors, earbuds, bottled glue, water colors, wooden rulers, erasable pens, notecards, quart- and gallon-sized baggies, red pocket folders, variety packs of highlighters, red pens, pocket folders, Post-Its, 10x13-inch manila folders and mechanical pencils.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at the church, 2505 N. Circle Drive.
“This is a meaningful time for everyone,” Stoneback said.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.