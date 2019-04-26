When she was a fourth-grader at School in the Woods 15 years ago, Michelle Fillion remembers picking through bugs in the pond, looking at animal scat and otherwise exploring the great outdoors that surrounds the Black Forest school.
Now a naturalist at Mueller State Park in Teller County, the 24-year-old Fillion says she’s still examining pond scum for insects — only this time it's part of her job.
On Friday, Fillion was among a large crowd celebrating the opening of a $3.8 million permanent school building, in which a cohort of 78 fourth-graders spends an entire school year learning in and about the natural world.
While recognizing the “love, dedication and dreaming” that it took to make the building a reality, Fillion said she knows the school will "give students the knowledge, courage and inspiration to help them in the future — just like it did for me."
Fillion credits the school as being the catalyst behind her earning a wildlife biology degree and working for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“It’s amazing what learning as a fourth-grader can teach you for the rest of your life,” she said.
The new School in the Woods replaces two portable buildings that have served as classrooms since the school opened in 1999, touting the unique style of learning all subjects in the setting of the outdoors.
The Colorado State Land Board owns the square mile of ponderosa pine forest land but allows Academy School District 20 to use the property for educational purposes.
A $230 million bond issue voters approved in November 2016 funded the project, which includes a 9,820-square-foot, environmentally friendly building that lets the outdoors in with large windows.
Other features include a demonstration kitchen for cooking with ingredients children grow, flexible learning spaces, open learning labs, recycled furniture, solar panels, and energy-efficient lighting and toilets.
“The building supports our belief in building community, developing relationships and creating flexible learning spaces,” said Principal Jonathan Wuerth, who co-founded the school with Carol Stansfield. “This building is a conduit for that.”
Wuerth and Stansfield had been science teachers at High Plains Elementary when they thought of a new way to educate young naturalists.
Students apply for the program and come from across the district.
This year's class moved from the modulars into the permanent building on Monday, Earth Day.
Student Gia Suarez, 10, likes that the new building has a lot more space than the portables — and fun “learning stairs.”
Children sit on the wide, tiered and carpeted stairs for morning meetings, and look up facts from their field guides, or notebooks, along with other activities.
“I like how we’re in nature every day,” Gia said, “and we get to enjoy the outdoors.”
Today’s students do the same as students have for the past 20 years: They conduct field studies at the pond, make compost, study bird habitats, examine the botany of gardening, learn principles of meteorology and astronomy, among other projects.
Instead of having playground equipment, students built tepees out of sticks and pine needles for recess, and can explore the property without fencing.
They’ve helped plant saplings to replenish the surrounding forest that burned in 2013 during the Black Forest fire.
Fillion said she loved the homey feeling of the school when she attended.
“This building is more open and so conducive to being in the environment," she said of the new digs.
But it’s more than a building, said D-20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
The school "teaches students more than they could ever learn from books," she said.