Five community information meetings about a proposed charter school in School District 49 called Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, will be held this month.
Organizers have been working on applying to D-49 for charter authorization since March, said Shannon Houston, who’s involved with forming the new school.
The group will go before the district’s board of education on or before July 12, when a final vote will determine whether D-49 will give approval, she said.
Organizers have a contract to purchase the Imagine Classical Academy School property at 6464 Peterson Road, Houston said.
Imagine Classical will change its name to Grand Peak Academy in July and move to a new campus at the end of October, when construction on a $21 million campus is completed off Black Forest and Vollmer roads.
Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy is proposed to open in the fall of 2020 as a K-12 college prep and STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering and math) school.
The first community meeting will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, in Peyton.
Another will be 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Black Forest Fire and Rescue, 11445 Teachout Road.
The third will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive.
The remaining meetings will be 6-7:30 p.m. June 25 at Black Forest Fire and Rescue, and 6-7:15 p.m. June 26 at the Rockrimmon Library.
For more information, go to the website, ptaacoloradosprings.com.