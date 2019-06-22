If getting dressed up in prom attire and dancing the night away sounds fun, an “adult prom” that benefits 4 Colorado Kids, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, will be held 7 to 11 p.m. June 29 in the main gym at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Tickets can be purchased online for $50 per person at www.4cokids.org/prom. The event is for adults age 21 and older.
Food and drinks are included, along with a live DJ, dancing, crowning of a prom king and queen, and an awards ceremony for "best dressed" and "best dancers."
Those who cannot attend but still want to donate can make a direct contribution or participate in an online silent auction at https://prom4cokids19.ggo.bid/.
Auction packages include autographed items by New York Yankees Hall of Famer Goose Gossage, a custom-designed necklace by Jack Miller Jewelry, rock climbing adventures with Apex Mountain School and other goods.
Money raised will fund grants for teachers’ classrooms statewide.
Last year’s event raised $10,000, said spokeswoman Keri Funkhouser. This year’s goal is $15,000 to $20,000.
“There’s a great need out there,” she said. “We’re hoping to make more impact.”
Teachers apply online for $200 to $500 grants for such classroom improvements as buying special earphones for kids with autism, space dividers to create quiet time space in a classroom, equipment to aid learning or other supplies.
The National Center for Education Statistics estimates that 94% of teachers spend money out of their pocket on school supplies for their classrooms each year, averaging $554 annually.
Workers at WellCare Inc., Pediatric Therapy Specialists noticed children lacking items and wanted to directly help teachers and classrooms, Funkhouser said. They and other business owners, teachers, therapists and parents formed the organization in June 2017.
Title 1 schools, which have high enrollment of students living in poverty, have been the primary beneficiaries of grants, although all teachers can apply, Funkhouser said.
“This is our one and only signature fundraiser,” she said, “and people can get engaged at all levels.”