Public school enrollment slowed throughout the state and the Pikes Peak region this school year — although about one-fourth of the state’s increase in students was among the 17 local districts, according to official counts the Colorado Department of Education released Thursday.
Districts in El Paso and Teller counties collectively gained 299 students in kindergarten through 12th grade between the 2017-18 school year and this year, an increase of 0.24 percent. However, that was higher than the state growth of 0.13 percent, or 1,296 students.
The small local increase was driven by an increase in minority students and a slight decrease in white students, according to official enrollment numbers, which schools tabulated in October.
Academy School District 20 continued to close the gap with Colorado Springs District 11 in laying claim to being the region’s largest district.
Enrollment in D-11 fell by 1,032 students between last school year and this year, a drop of 3.8 percent. Total enrollment is now 26,385. Enrollment in D-20 increased by 347 students or 1.34 percent. District 11 now has only 217 students more than D-20.
Similarly, the gap between the region’s two smallest school districts shrunk.
The biggest drop in enrollment among area schools was in Hanover School District 28, with a 9.8 percent decline over last year, for a total of 248 students. That puts Hanover at just 16 more students than the region’s smallest district, Edison JT-54 in Yoder.
The trends have been developing for a while.
“We’ve said for years with the raw land available in surrounding school districts, that’s where the community’s growth is going,” said D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “We don’t have land to build on, but we are right-sizing our district and offering specialized, individualized attention to the students that choose D-11. We try to make our district better each year.”
Much of the closing of the gap between the two largest districts is the result of more students living within D-11 boundaries choosing to attend school in a different district.
This school year, 9,155 students residing in D-11 went to a school outside of the boundaries, versus 2,408 students who choiced into D-11 from other districts. That’s a net loss of 6,747 students.
“More and more schools have opened, and there’s just not as many kids as we’ve had in this past in this area — nationally millennials are not having as many children,” Ashby said. “It’s making it a very competitive environment.”
Academy D-20 had 5,349 students choice into its schools, versus 1,728 who choiced out of its schools, for a net gain of 3,621 students.
Manitou Springs D-14 posted the fastest-growing enrollment, a 6.7 increase from the previous year, for a total of 1,484 students, the highest enrollment in the past five years. Last year, Manitou Springs had the largest decrease in students.
Superintendent Ed Longfield attributes D-14’s family atmosphere, strong after school programs and curriculum additions such as more Advanced Placement classes as reasons for the pendulum upswing.
School District 49 in Peyton, formerly known as Falcon D-49, remains the third largest district, adding 949 students for a total of 22,397.
Spokesman David Nancarrow points to two reasons for D-49 experiencing a 14.5 enrollment jump in the past five years.
“We’re in a high growth area of the state,” he said, “and we’re also serving a growing portfolio of online learners.”
Under D-49’s umbrella is GOAL High School, a statewide online high school with about 4,100 students. Figure in other online programs, Nancarrow said, and D-49 enrolls about one-third of the state’s 21,000 online learners.
“We’re the largest provider of online education across the state,” he said, “and when we see those increases in students, that’s validating to us because we know we’re serving that population.”
Successful ballot financing measures are providing for new schools and improvements to meet student growth, Nancarrow added.
Overall, seven of the 17 local districts saw enrollment fall this school year.
Other local trends:
• Minority student enrollment rose slightly from 42.3 percent of all students in the 17 districts to 42.5 percent. That’s lower than the state average of 46.6 percent.
• Harrison School District 2 retains the highest minority enrollment of about 75 percent of its students. That number has remained consistent for several years.
• The percent and number of low-income students, as measure by eligibility for free and reduced-priced lunches, fell across the board. Combined, the percent of low-income students dropped to 37.6 percent this year from 38.1 percent the previous year, a decline of 577 students.
• Statewide, 7.3 percent of all students are part of gifted and talented programs. In the Pikes Peak region, the percentages in the medium and large districts range from about 3 percent to more than 10 percent.
• In two of the most affluent districts — Cheyenne Mountain D-12 (11.5 percent) and Lewis-Palmer D-38 (10.8 percent), about one of every 9 students is in a gifted and talented program this school year.
• Statewide, 11.2 percent, or one out of every nine students, is in a special education program. However, in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, it’s about one in six students.
• The 17 districts combined have a disproportionate number of online students — 6,004, which is 28 percent of all online students in the state. Twenty-one percent of District 49’s students are online, compared to 3 percent or less for the other districts.
• Homeschooling tripled in two districts. Academy D-20 had 930 homeschooled students, up from 286 last year, while in District 49, the number rose from 174 to 651.
Gazette statistician Burt Hubbard contributed to this article.