Amid global unrest that included the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, the Tet Offensive in Vietnam and the liberation of Czechoslovakia, 1968 also saw a legislative act establishing El Paso Community College.
From teaching technical and vocational skills to soldiers returning from the Vietnam War to this year’s debut of its first bachelor’s degree program, what’s now known as Pikes Peak Community College has developed an increasingly important role in the region.
“It really serves everybody in the community,” said Joe Garcia, president of the Colorado Community College System. The statewide network consists of 13 community colleges in 39 locations, including PPCC’s three major campuses.
“When you look at the demographic differences in the north, south and downtown campuses of PPCC, it speaks to their ability to reach people of all backgrounds, goals and dreams,” Garcia said. “It does a great job of serving that diverse community.”
At 1 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., Mayor John Suthers will proclaim this week as Pikes Peak Community College’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
A recent study shows that PPCC contributes more than $300 million in revenue to the region, equal to about 1 percent of the Gross Regional Product. And for every $1 spent on education, PPCC students realize $3.60 in future earnings.
At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in City Hall’s Academy Conference Room, PPCC officials will present Fort Carson’s Garrison Commander, Col. Brian Wortinger, with a certificate of recognition for the land that Fort Carson provided to the college for its Centennial Campus and for a partnership that continues today.
PPCC opened in September 1969, with about 800 students attending classes in rented buildings in Old Colorado City, on Colorado Springs’ west side.
In 1976, Fort Carson sold the school land for $1 to build its Centennial Campus on South Academy Boulevard. It opened in 1978 with its new name.
The intent was for PPCC to provide soldiers with automotive, welding, mechanical and other shop skills to get jobs after military service.
The school evolved to also serve people interested in academic programs as well as trades, said Garcia, who was PPCC’s president from 2000 to 2006 and later became Colorado’s lieutenant governor.
Growing demand for two-year associate’s degrees and certificate training programs resulted in PPCC opening the Downtown Studio Campus in 1986 and the Rampart Range Campus on the city’s north end in 1998.
PPCC serves nearly 20,000 students a year in El Paso, Teller and Elbert counties, with 125 programs of study in transferable liberal arts and sciences areas, and career and technical training.
The community has tens of thousands of PPCC graduates working as lab technicians, welders, zoo keepers, accountants, chefs, mechanics, roofers, environmental engineers and artists, among other vocations.
Many students went on to become doctors, lawyers, politicians, filmmakers and Olympic athletes, such as gold medalist speed skater Apolo Ohno.
“It was one of the best jobs I ever had,” Garcia said. “I loved to hang out in the gym and lift weights with students, go skiing and hiking to the top of Pikes Peak with students, many of whom had never done that before but were determined to be successful.”
PPCC is now the state’s second-largest community college, after Front Range Community College. And it’s the largest outside the metro Denver area, Garcia said.
PPCC also has the second-highest number of graduates each year among Colorado community colleges. About 3,900 students received degrees in May.
Going forward, Garcia said, PPCC needs to build on its history but also recognize changing demographics. Hispanics are the fastest-growing population in the state and among PPCC’s enrollment.
“We need to build on serving the underserved folks,” he said.
