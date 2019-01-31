To the consternation of some members of the deaf community, the seven-member Board of Trustees of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind selected a sole finalist who is neither deaf nor hard of hearing to be the next superintendent.
The board will vote whether to offer Nancy Benham of Rome, N.Y., the job at its Feb. 14 meeting, releasing her name Wednesday.
While Benham has children who are deaf and has worked in deaf education for more than 25 years, according to online professional information, it’s not the same as living as someone who is deaf, said Jessica Needs, a mother of two children who attend the Colorado Springs-based state school.
“It shows our request fell on deaf ears again,” she said via email. “It’s bad news for our school community.”
Benham, former assistant superintendent for program services for the New York State School for the Deaf, stood out among the four candidates interviewed because she “demonstrated a clear passion for the job,” said board member Andy McElhaney.
“She’s had a history of confident advancement in her career, and from a close-hand view of what a superintendent does, I think we felt we were very fortunate to find her,” he said.
Superintendent Carol Hilty announced last year that she would retire at the end of this school year, after 30 years at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind.
The board hired executive educational search firm Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to conduct a nationwide search, which produced 27 completed applications, according to a statement the board released Wednesday.
The firm met with the board and held numerous stakeholder meetings to determine the qualities and characteristics most desired in the next superintendent.
Ray and Associates reviewed 11 applications with the board on Jan. 10, which resulted in four candidates who were interviewed in closed-door sessions on Tuesday.
A nine-member community and parent team and a nine-member staff and student team also interviewed the candidates, McElhaney said, and provided feedback to the board.
“They all made written comments, and every member of the board read every comment,” he said. “From reading those comments, the groups reached the same conclusion we did.”
The board decided against naming the three finalists who were not chosen.
One of the candidates interviewed was an in-house applicant; the other two were from Bloomington, Minn., and Great Falls, Mont.
“I think we’re happy with her,” McElhaney said of Benham, who worked as director of the Louisiana School for the Deaf from 2012-15.
She holds a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Some deaf parents and community members complained at the Jan. 10 board meeting that they were not as involved in the process as they would have liked.
It is unknown how many of the 27 applicants were deaf or hard of hearing. McElhaney referred the question to the search firm, which was closed Wednesday and Thursday due to subzero temperatures in the Midwest.
Some members of the deaf community have been at odds with the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind for years over the education deaf students are receiving. That led school leaders to voluntarily request an external review of the state-funded school’s operations and finances, which the Colorado Department of Education expects to be completed by June 30.
Needs said the school has not had a deaf superintendent since it was founded in 1874.
A deaf leader would help end internalized stigma in the deaf community, reduce unemployment in the deaf community and eliminate myths, stereotypes and misconceptions, Needs believes.
But the school is not just for deaf and hard-of-hearing students; it’s also for blind and visually impaired students, some have argued on social media regarding the hiring decision.
A 2017 survey showed that 24 of 57 schools specializing in deaf and hard-of-hearing education were led by deaf superintendents at the time.
