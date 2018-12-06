Parents Challenge, a Colorado Springs nonprofit organization that assists low-income children in attending a school of their choice, is hosting a free community event called a Parent Mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Southeast YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.
Free books, free food, door prizes and raffles will be provided.
Vendors will offer chair massages, snacks, crafts, auto detailing, candles, makeup, healthy living, flooring, tax services music lessons and other goods and services.
The event is open to all parents and children. For more information, contact Parents Challenge, 306-8557, or go to