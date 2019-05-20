Oprah didn’t disappoint.
No, she didn’t buy everyone at Colorado College’s 145th graduation a car, as she did in 2004 for the studio audience of her TV show. But each of the 571 graduating students got to shake the hand of the billionaire media mogul and philanthropist as they received their diplomas after her commencement address at the Colorado Springs campus.
Along with the handshake and diploma, they got her latest book, “The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose.”
“That means you get a book. You get a book, and everybody gets a book,” she boomed, pointing at graduates seated in front of her, mimicking her famous car giveaway.
Oprah came to Colorado Springs Sunday to deliver the commencement address at Colorado College.
