A Colorado Springs nonprofit that works with children who have problems learning to read, write and do math is moving its office from south to north.
HillSprings Academy, which was opened 15 years ago by a parent looking for help for her child, is relocating this week to the Windchime Center, at 437 Windchime Place, off Woodmen Road and Interstate 25. The office had been on Janitell Road, off I-25 and South Circle Drive.
“We’ve been saving money to move north to better serve our population,” said board member Lisa Shaw.
The organization offers programs for children in first through eighth grades with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“A lot of students in the Colorado Springs region have learning issues — an estimated 15 to 20 percent — and the public schools often are not able to offer remediation that’s targeted,” Shaw said.
As an affiliate of The Hill Center in Durham, N.C., HillSprings Academy follows the Orton-Gillingham model, which teaches language structure and uses a sequence of skills and techniques that include charting student progress.
Programs include half-day instruction after which students attend their home schools in the afternoon, an afterschool program and a homeschool program.
Each student receives an individual instruction plan.
“They look at students’ testing and put together a plan that targets weaknesses,” Shaw said. “They can say this student has difficulty in decoding or specific writing skills.”
What most distinguishes the program from others, Shaw said, is the student-teacher ratio. There are four students per teacher.
“So the students get remediation and individualized attention,” she said, adding that teachers are trained to work with struggling students.
Fundraising events provide scholarships to defray the cost of the instruction, Shaw said.
An open house at the new location will be held Aug. 22.