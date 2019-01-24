Smiles as big as their hearts, glitter and glam, and boisterous dancing and singing tell the story of a Night to Shine, an annual Tim Tebow Foundation prom for special-needs teens and adults.
Such moments make the event as fun for the volunteers as the guests of honor, who are treated like they are the king and queen of the prom, said the Rev. Darrin Ronde, senior pastor of Pikes Peak Christian Church.
“It’s great to affirm those in the special-needs community, who often times have never been loved and appreciated like this,” Ronde said.
For the sixth year, his church is presenting a Night to Shine prom event, which will be held simultaneously at 650 churches around the world on Feb. 8.
The local event is free and will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Focus on the Family, 8855 Explorer Drive.
“It’s a lot of fun watching these kids and adults, and seeing the joy on their faces, as they get to do something they never got to do in high school,” Ronde said.
“They come out of their shell at this event and really get to express themselves.”
Ronde expects 300 special-needs guests from age 14 through senior citizens to attend, plus a guest they bring, which could be a parent, a caretaker, a spouse or a date.
Attendees are asked to dress in formal prom wear and at the event can have their makeup done, shoes shined and photos taken as they while away the evening taking limousine rides around the neighborhood, dancing to music by a disc jockey, singing karaoke and enjoying refreshments.
Crowns are part of the attire.
“They get treated like kings and queens,” Ronde said. “They’ll tell us it’s the most fun they ever had or the best night of their life, which makes it special for us.”
Pikes Peak Christian Church, in the Security-Widefield area, was one of the original 44 churches that hosted the first Night to Shine five years ago.
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow has a heart for special-needs people, Ronde said, and offered the event through his foundation as a one-time deal. The idea was so successful, Ronde said, it’s become a worldwide annual tradition.
Some 400 volunteers help orchestrate the Colorado Springs event. Anyone who wants to volunteer to be a “buddy,” working as a concierge to attendees, can attend a one-hour training session at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the church, 4955 Bradley Road.
Subsequent trainings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Volunteers must complete a background check, which costs $6.85 and is paid for by the volunteer.
To sign up, go to https://nighttoshinecs.com/get-involved/.
Some seats are still available for special-needs teens and adults for the night of the event. Call the church, 392-9061, to sign up.
The $15,000 cost of the event is covered by donations from Pikes Peak Christian Church as well as other area churches and individuals, Ronde said.
