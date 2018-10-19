Sitting in the school auditorium listening to adults talk about cyberbullying, relationship problems, depression and other troubles of adolescence can get boring fast, teens say.
The idea that expert insight delivers a more powerful impact when it’s paired with student involvement is the driving thought behind an inaugural event Monday for parents and students from two southern Pikes Peak region school districts.
“Surviving School: Tools to Navigate Life Challenges,” will be Monday at Mesa Ridge High School, 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain.
The program is designed for sixth- through ninth-graders in Widefield School District 3 and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.
The free event starts with food served at 5:30 p.m. and continues from 6 to 8 p.m. with presentations from mental health and lifestyle professionals.
High school students will lead smaller breakout sessions on four topics students identified as being most difficult to overcome: conquering bullying, building healthy relationships, coping with anxiety and depression, and attaining a school/life balance.
“Having a peer component of being able to see there are other people out there that are like me and are going through similar things I’m going through can be such an empowering perspective, to know you’re not alone,” says Lori Salgado, president of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs.
She will be one of the professionals participating in the event. A student experiencing depression and another student who’s living with anxiety will be her partners.
A parent-only session will focus on what to look for and how to start talking to your kids about substance abuse. A resource fair with booths from mental health-related agencies, along with prizes also will be featured.
The two districts are adjacent to each other in southern El Paso County and wanted to host a mental health event that would cover the entire Fountain Valley, said Christy McGee, spokeswoman for Fountain-Fort Carson.
“We thought a joint event would give us the opportunity to offer a more robust program and get the resources out to more people,” she said.
With a spike in teen suicide in 2016 in the Pikes Peak region, schools have stepped up mental health awareness programs covering factors leading up to crises. Although death by suicide among youth has decreased in 2017 as well as this year, suicide remains the leading cause of death statewide in the 10-24 age group. And Safe2Tell, a statewide teen emergency reporting service, posted a 46 percent increase in monthly tips regarding various school safety concerns in September over the same month last year.
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia announced this week that her office, which runs the Safe2Tell program, is providing a $2.8 million grant to launch a new initiative that will increase access to mental health services and support for youth across Colorado, including identifying children before they fall through the cracks, providing schools with a mental health toolkit and providing training for pediatric physicians.
“There are a lot of stresses that our kids have to manage, and it can be overwhelming,” Salgado said. “Good physical and mental health and wellness underscores our ability to do everything, including being successful in school and having healthy relationships.”
That’s ultimately what schools want to achieve, McGee said.
“We’re about supporting the whole child, in every aspect of their lives, in all the ways we can,” she said.
Meeting with representatives from student government councils and student wellness groups formed the topics that will be discussed Monday, McGee said.
“Those are the things students feel they need help with the most,” she said. “We wanted to make the event relevant to kids and not just guess at what we thought was important.”
The event also is designed to help parents and students feel connected and know where to turn, should they need assistance, McGee added.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” she said. “It has the potential to produce good in-depth conversation that’s useful and valuable.”
Shuttles will be provided for D-8 families, leaving from Fountain-Fort Carson High and Carson Middle School at 5:15 p.m. and Fountain Middle School at 5:30 p.m.
Depending on the response, the event could expand to longer workshops, McGee said.
“The more that we can come together as a community and talk about the types of issues that these schools are bringing forward, the better off our kids are going to be,” Salgado said.
