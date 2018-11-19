Bailey Peterschmidt initially was skeptical about her dad's idea to keep her and other college students more in touch with family and friends back home.
“I already had a network of people I could vent with and confide in,” she said.
But as her father, Steve Peterschmidt of Colorado Springs, developed a smartphone application called Porchlight, and introduced it last year on her campus, Arizona State University, Bailey came to appreciate the concept.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “This app is not just for people who are sad and lonely; it’s for anyone who wants to be better connected.”
The app, also available at the University of Texas at Austin, is making its local debut Wednesday. Students at Colorado College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will be introduced to Porchlight via social media while on Thanksgiving break.
Campus liaisons will work with students after the holiday to provide information about the new communication channel.
Peterschmidt created the app after he was diagnosed with cancer 1½ years ago. The mechanical engineer has worked around the world in aerospace, nuclear weapons, high tech and home-health care, among other industries.
“I had this life moment at age 50 of being a too business-centered guy,” he said. “Everybody important in my life — my kids, wife and I, parents and siblings — weren’t living in the same city. Everybody was spread out. My cancer brought us all back together.
“Cancer didn’t just happen to me. It happened to everybody in my family.”
Family members talked about how they were feeling — stressed, sad, happy — and, as Peterschmidt had surgery and started recovering, old habits returned.
“Everybody started fading into talking a couple of times a year or when something dramatic happened,” he said. “I didn’t want that to happen.”
Peterschmidt began texting smiling or frowny faces daily, saying he was happy because of work or a recent event or health, and asking, “How about you?”
The reception was positive, so he built an app that enables people to stay in touch and be there for each other — but not necessarily call or text to share every detail of their day with their family and friends.
“Instead of asking my daughter an open-ended question, ‘How are you doing?’ and I’d get a one-word answer, we check in every day, and it takes 20 seconds. ‘I’m frowning about work because we have a new manager, and I’m really stressed out about it.’”
Peterschmidt said the system means people “don’t have to drop everything to crawl into every dimension” of each other’s lives. But they can touch base and, if they want a deeper conversation, they can call, text or email.
The first message originates from a “hub” user and goes out to each person in the group. But when each person provides an update, only the hub person sees it.
“It’s not a group chat but an efficient way to have a one-on-one,” Peterschmidt said. “It allows parents, students and other family and friends to stay in each other’s lives in a modern way.”
Bailey said the Porchlight app has been “a really big deal” for her relationship with her brother, who attends college in Denver.
“Now that we’re checking in with each other every day, I know more about his life now from another state than I did when we actually lived together,” she said.
She also likes that she can have a relationship with her parents without losing her independence as a college student.
“Porchlight gives me and my parents a place to stay connected on a real level without them following me on social media or asking how I am all the time,” she said. “I feel like it’s kind of a win-win for both of us.”
Peterschmidt views the app as a mental health tool to help young and old alike feel less isolated and more in tune with their loved ones who are away.
“It’s an app that makes meaningful personal connection easy again for the people you don't see every day,” he said. “Staying connected to the people that matter most increases happiness and wellness. It's part of a healthy lifestyle just like eating right, exercising and preventive medicine.”
The app is free for now and contained to students at select college campuses.
Peterschmidt said he is working with a Colorado Springs therapist who does mental health presentations in high schools to create a version of the app specifically for high school students, because of the high number of teen suicides in the Pikes Peak region in recent years.
“The tide is turning toward people really valuing doing something good in the world, and I don’t think it’s just millennials,” Peterschmidt said. “My generation was about how can you climb the ladder and make more money. People are realizing those aren’t the things in life that create the most satisfaction.
“The things that really matter are the things that, when shared, grow love, happiness and charity.”