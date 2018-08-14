The building of Legacy Peak Elementary School in Wolf Ranch happened before Denise Carrero’s eyes.
She, her active-duty Air Force husband and their three young children watched from the upstairs rooms of their home the fast-paced construction — from the time it broke ground in April to its official grand opening on Tuesday.
“To be able to have all of our children in one school with this education model that will have flexibility — you can spend tens of thousands of dollars to get that kind of education in a private school,” she said. “To have that in a public school, I feel like I won the lottery.”
Carrero didn’t attend Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting for the $21 million school. She and her first-grader, kindergartner and preschooler were enjoying a picnic lunch at tables near the four playgrounds behind the school, while a festive ceremony for dignitaries and businesses involved with the project took place out front.
One of the playgrounds is Academy School District 20’s largest handicapped-accessible playground, which several neighborhood children had discovered even before school started.
Inside, new teacher Katie Goodman was planning lessons for the first day of class on Wednesday. She’ll be teaching STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) lessons for kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms.
The school is the first in Academy D-20 to use the project-based learning model.
What will that look like in Goodman’s class? By way of example, she will invite experts — such as a rocket engineer from the Air Force Academy — to talk to students about propulsion.
“We’ll be relying on the community to bring us their expertise,” she said, “because we’re really trying to get students to see how every job requires collaboration and problem-solving in different disciplines.”
Those are some of the buzzwords in 21st-century learning, and the school is designed to capitalize on those concepts with space that promotes teamwork and has the flexibility to accommodate a variety of projects.
Instead of attending separate classes on subjects, students do projects and learn multiple topics at once.
“We’re excited to have this methodology offered to our community, to get hands-on learning and kids applying all the content and standards of things that matter to them,” said Principal Johnathan Johnson.
Students will have “a voice and choice” in their education, from the youngest to the oldest.
Some students will get to design their learning space with their classroom furniture, Johnson said. “So they have an ability to impact their learning environment,” he said. “It’s not scripted for them, so they can make mistakes and grow.”
Boasting a new smell, bright colors and a mixture of wood, metal, glass and exposed duct work, the school’s layout has been used in other Colorado schools and adapted to fit the property, said Rachel Ribich of Nunn Construction, the general contractor.
The school opens with 430 students with room to expand to 600. It’s in Wolf Ranch in the growing Cordera neighborhood, where earth movers, framers and landscapers are working as furiously as small legs pumping swings.
Attached to the school is The Center for Modern Learning, a districtwide facility that consolidates online and home-school programs and introduces a cybersecurity lab and computer coding classes.
The $12 million facility wasn’t scheduled to be completed yet, Ribich said, but construction workers pushed ahead to get the job done.
Senior Genevieve “Spencer” Nameika is happy about that. She attends the Village at Academy Online School, which has a new home at the Center for Modern Learning.
Until now, her school has been in portable buildings.
“They were very small and crowded,” she said.
“It will be nice to have space.”
Classmate Ethan Thompson described the portables as “a cardboard box with windows.”
“I still learned there,” he said, “but I’m looking forward to a building where we can mimic our learning experience — it’s all collaborative.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.