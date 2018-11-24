The woman credited with founding the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, is coming to Colorado Springs to speak.
Burke, a civil rights activist from the Bronx in New York, initially used the phrase “me too” in 2006 to raise awareness of sexual abuse and assault.
The words were adopted into a major movement last year as women began alleging sexual impropriety by film producer Harvey Weinstein and later other men. Actress Alyssa Milano encouraged women to respond with “#MeToo” if they had experienced harassment.
Burke was among “The Silence Breakers” recognized as Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year.
Her message of survival and her leadership, which spurred thousands of victims to come forward, make her “one of the defining leaders of modern society,” said Stephen Cucchiara, student activities and community service director at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“She has provided women and men the confidence to hold others accountable and for showing everyone how prevalent the behavior was,” he said in a news release.
Burke will speak at 7 p.m. April 16 in the UCCS Gallogly Events Center as the 2019 UCCS Significant Speaker.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at the university’s Center Information Desk and at uccs.edu/speaker.
The cost is $2 for UCCS students, employees and military identification holders and $5 for others.
The Significant Speaker presentation is sponsored by the Department of Student Life and the Office of Residence Life and Housing.
