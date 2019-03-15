This weeks historic bomb cyclone blizzard didn't just keep schools closed for days throughout the Pikes Peak region, it also delayed the selection of the next Lewis-Palmer School District 38 superintendent .
Two of the three candidates for the job are from out of state — Matthew Mann of Texas and Josh Middleton of Idaho — and were unable to make it to Monument for interviews this week, said D-38 spokeswoman Julie Stephen.
Kenneth Christopher “K.C.” Somers of Aurora is the third finalist.
The finalists' interviews with staff and the Board of Education have been rescheduled for April 2, Stephen said, with an announcement of the next superintendent at a date to be determined. The board was to have announced who got the job on Monday.
The blizzard also gave School District 49's 22,397 students a head start on their two-week Spring Break, which starts Monday after classes were canceled because of the storm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.
Revising lesson plans, reshuffling events and cleaning up, including removing waist-deep drifts at the district’s bus depot off Woodmen Road, are on the to-do list, said D-49 spokesman David Nancarrow.
But the storm could put Academy School District 20 in a bind because it used the last of its six snow days on Friday, the third day classes were canceled.
“We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that we don’t have any more snow days this school year,” said spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
If that happens, students will have to make up missed time.
D-38 in Monument called off classes because many roads in the northern part of El Paso County hadn't been plowed. “We aren’t able to get into all of our buildings,” Stephen said.
Mechanical problems at the Junior/Senior High School kept Hanover D-28 from holding classes Friday.
Because of a power outage, Queen Palmer Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11 was unable to reopen on Friday, spokewoman Devra Ashby said.
Several D-11 school campuses had large trees snap in the hurricane-force winds, including Mitchell High School, North Middle School, Sabin Middle School, Patrick Henry Elementary, Rudy Elementary and King Elementary, she said.
In Peyton 23-JT, all schools were closed Friday and parent-teacher conferences on Thursday were canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The 232 kids at Edison 54-JT in Yoder missed three of four Spirit Days this week as a result of closures.
Calhan RJ-1 and Miami-Yoder JT-60 also didn’t open Friday.
A sole D-49 school was open during the story, but not for classes — Patriot High School served as an American Red Cross warming shelter for stranded motorists.
“At one point Wednesday night, the Red Cross was offering shelter there to 17 people,” Nancarrow said. “We're very happy we could offer this support.”