Three Colorado educators have been named finalists for Manitou Springs School District 14 superintendent.
The three women selected as finalists by the five-member Board of Education are:
• Amber Whetstine, School District 49 executive director of learning services;
• Elizabeth Domangue, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Northern Colorado; and
• Carolyn Gery, chief officer of strategy and innovation for GOAL Academy, a blended learning charter high school in Pueblo.
The board will host a public meet-the-candidates session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Mustang Plaza, 405 El Monte Place in Manitou Springs.
Whetstine has worked for School District 49 since 2006, starting as principal of Evans International Elementary School. She became coordinator of school improvement in 2009, and in 2013 assumed her current position as director of learning services for D-49, the Pikes Peak region’s third-largest district.
Domangue is the former principal of Panorama Middle School in Harrison School District 2, where she worked for eight years before leaving last fall for the professorial position in Greeley.
Gery has worked in public education for 28 years as a teacher and school leader. She was the founder and principal of Scholars to Leaders Academy, a K-8 charter school in Colorado Springs. She also served as chief academic officer at Cesar Chavez Academy in Pueblo.
The finalists will be interviewed by board members on Tuesday.
D-14 Superintendent Ed Longfield announced earlier this spring that he will retire at the end of this school year, concluding a 28-year career in education, including 10 years as the head of the Manitou Springs district.
In April, it was announced Longfield is being considered for Manitou Springs' open city administrator position.