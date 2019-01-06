The second semester in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument begins Monday with a lingering appeal from departing Superintendent Karen Brofft.
“I hope we can focus on what brings us together rather than what divides us,” Brofft wrote in a letter she issued publicly on the last day of school before winter break began last month.
“Each of us makes a choice — to be part of a solution, finding positive ways to move forward, or to perpetuate negativity and name calling,” she said.
The letter stemmed from an unexpected upshot of an anonymous online survey district officials launched in December to gauge Tri-Lakes community sentiment about why two ballot financing measures failed by large margins in November.
Comments attacking district leaders, staff, board members and politicians and containing remarks that a moderator of the platform Thoughtexchange deemed as rude, hurtful or negative were removed during the December submission period.
But an open records request from a community member for the deleted comments resulted in the district publishing all of the comments on its website and releasing Brofft’s admonishing letter, which expresses her disappointment about the behavior of the adult respondents.
“We wanted this to be a high-level interaction, not a name-calling platform,” Brofft wrote. “We are deeply grieved. We were trying to facilitate respectful discourse and chose this tool in part because it moderates out disrespectful comments.”
The Thoughtexchange platform enables participants to provide feedback, see other community members’ thoughts and rate the ideas — all confidentially.
Of the 1,648 ideas received regarding D-38’s tax-increase proposals, which would have funded building a new elementary school, improving other schools and enhancing security, 216 were flagged either by another participant or a moderator.
Of those, 97 were removed for violating the guidelines, which prohibit potentially hurtful or accusatory comments, as well as comments that refer to a specific person by name. The offending comments represented less than 6 percent of total submissions, district officials said.
"There were edgy comments made, anger toward the district, calling people names and being derogatory toward whole groups of people," said D-38 spokeswoman Julie Stephen. "We didn't want to be a part of that."
When the district received the open records request, Brofft said, district officials thought it was important for the information “to be available in its entirety with the guidelines used for moderation to all of our community members, if it is made available to one community member.”
She went on to say: “I hate that we have to share the negative comments because this undermines our goal of higher level interactions.
“We share these comments in an effort to contextualize and provide information about the Thoughtexchange moderation process.”
D-38, a politically conservative school district that serves 6,922 students primarily from the affluent Tri-Lakes communities of Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor, has been divided for years. But scathing posts on social media sites have widened the rift in recent times.
Vitriolic social media conversations were pegged as a reason that the community did not support a $1 million mill levy override and a $36.5 bond authorization, some commenters said.
“Any opposition to the MLO was equated with hatred for D38/teachers/students, greed, or blind following of the vocal anti-D38 suspects,” one Thoughtexchange contributor wrote.
Other commenters said they don’t trust the school board or district leaders and were dismayed that one school board member abruptly resigned last year, an education reformer who cited bullying by other members as contributing to her decision to quit the elected position.
Primarily, respondents said they didn’t vote for the ballot measures because they weren’t clear where the money would be spent, the questions were not specific enough, and they thought other solutions would be more cost-effective.
Many mentioned the district's strife with its sole charter school, Monument Academy, as a sore spot, along with students who are accepted to "choice in" to attend D-38 schools but live in other school districts.
Stephen said the information is useful to the board to help figure out what went wrong and how to move forward on addressing enrollment growth and space constraints.
Brofft announced in December that she plans to retire at the end of this school year.